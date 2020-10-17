Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

BAHAY KUBO HERITAGE FOUNDATION

T

he renovation by the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation of the roof of the Bahay Kubo at Kepaniwai Park was completed on October 3 thanks to a grant from the County of Maui, Department of Parks and Recreation.

According to Cherry Respicio Urias, the secretary of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, there’s still work to be done to truly complete the renovations. “The floor needs to be stained and the ceiling still needs to be painted,” said Respicio-Urias. “Plus there are twelve interior panels that will house a mural of the different regions of the Philippines. Under the guidance of reknown artist Philip Sabado, twelve Filipino artists will be selected to complete the art work.” Interested artists are directed to contact Phil Sabado at (808) 205-2809.

“We’re still looking for volunteers to repair the bridge, clean the pond, and landscape the grounds. We also needs more funds to finish the rehabilitation,” said Respicio-Urias. Contact Respicio-Urias at 478-9455 or fcurias07@hotmail.com if you are interested in volunteering.

Monetary donations can also be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793.

BINHI AT ANI

Binhi at Ani spearheaded the Fifth #BayanihanFoodDistribution on September 26. It was another successful event with the numbers telling the story:

• $3,325 in donations received

• 755 food boxes distributed which included

• 320 bags of rice

• 4230 canned goods

• 960 Pepsi products

• 10,842 pounds of produce

• 800 McDonald’s certificates

• 900 Maui Gold pineapples

• 2092 packages of noodles

• 2422 snacks

• 1172 beverages

• 768 loaves of bread/pan de sal

The donors for canned goods, produce and other items were Asian Mart & Fast Food LLC, County of Maui, DMI Plants & Produce LLC, Family Produce, Four Sisters Bakery, Four Sisters Catering, Homemaid Bakery, JMA Imports, KPMW Radio, Chris & Jenny Martinez, Maui Food Bank, Maui Gold, McDonald’s of Maui, Obys Farm LLC, Pepsi, Pitaya of Maui, Safeway and Michael & Joycelyn Victorino.

Monetary donations were received from Joyce Afalla, Rose Agpoon, Eleri Agsalog, Aloha International Employment, Inc., Arnel Alvarez, Benjamin Acob, Attorney at Law, Jeny Bissell, Gloria & Ferdinand Cajigal, Dr. Virgie Cantorna, Emerita & Domingo Cortez, Eileen Domingo, Fine Island Properties LLC, Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company, Marmac Ace Hardware, Maui Wealth Management LLC, Gary Oshiro, Pyramid Insurance/Chris Stinger, Flora Ramos-Wildman, Smile’s Auto Shop, Yuki Lei Sugimura, and Rusty Udarbe.

The Sixth (Halloween) #BayanihanFoodDistribution will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies are exhausted.

To volunteer on Thursday, October 29, Friday, October 30 or Saturday, October 31, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861 or ntakushi01@yahoo.com.

To donate, please contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or melencopy@gmail.com or any other member of the Steering Committee: Arnel Alvarez, Michelle Balala, Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Emi Cortez, Vanessa Joy Domingo, Alfredo G. Evangelista, Florante Garcia, Chelsea Guzman, Arthur Latayada, Lawrence Pascua, Marilyn Oura (Chairperson) and Jeanice Paa. Donations through Paypal can be made via Binhi’s website: https://binhiatani.org/donate/

The Seventh (Thanksgiving) #BayanihanFoodDistribution will be held on Saturday, November 21 and thanks to the partnership with Maui Food Bank, at least 1,000 turkeys will be distributed.

51st Annual Barrio Fiesta … A Virtual Celebration and Fundraiser Binhi at Ani also announced a virtual Barrio Fiesta will be broadcast on its Facebook page on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Events include the unveiling of the Binhi at Ani Building Fund Donor Wall, the introduction of the 2020 Binhi at Ani/Bayer Scholarship Recipients, introduction of the 2020 Board of Directors, introduction of the newly created Advisory Board, updates on Binhi’s programs and yes, there will be entertainment!

The virtual event is hosted by Chelsea Guzman and can be seen on Facebook: facebook.com/BinhiatAniFilipinoCommunityCenter. If you miss it live, you can still watch it at a later time.

Donations are being accepted to help Binhi with its monthly expenses due to the lack of revenues since the pandemic.

Take Out Tuesday Binhi at Ani also announced its Second Take Out Tuesday fundraiser on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Al’s BBQ Pit Steak plate lunches (includes two scoops of rice and steamed vegetables) will be sold for $12 each. Delivery in the Kahului or Wailuku area is available with a minimum order of five plates. Walk-ups will be available at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Please contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 for more information.

MAUI FILIPINO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOUNDATION

To kick-off the month of October as Filipino-American History Month, the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the County of Maui under the leadership of Mayor Michael Victorino hosted a Philippine Flag Raising Ceremony on October 1, 2020. Due to the pandemic, there was no public gathering but the festivities were broadcast and can be seen on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MauiFilipinoChamber/videos/736634887193539. Unfortunately, the Maui Fil-Am Heritage Festival, the premier event celebrating Filipino-American History Month in the State of Hawai‘i needed to be canceled due to the pandemic.