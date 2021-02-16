Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

BINHI AT ANI

A

lthough Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is closed for events, it has continued with several programs and projects.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

On February 14, Binhi at Ani embarked on its newest program of community service. In partnership with Maui Food Bank, Binhi at Ani is coordinating A Sunday Feeding Program for Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui.

Each Sunday, a cooking Team will prepare and deliver 400 hot plate lunches for distribution to residents (on an alternative basis) at Akahi (Wākea Avenue), Elua (Hina Avenue), Ekolu (Maka‘ala Drive) and Lokenani Hale (Loke Street).

Assistance is needed in three areas: 1) Create a Team; 2) Volunteer as part of a Team; and 3) Make a tax-deductible donation to Binhi at Ani via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or mail a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program]. Contact Marilyn Oura at 280-2057 for more information.

#BayanihanFoodDistribution

Thanks to Maui Food Bank and additional donations from Elizabeth Ayson, Fine Island Properties, Four Sisters Catering, Pyramid Insurance Centre Agent-GP Insurance Services, Smiles Auto Shop, and Yuki Lei Sugimura) and the hundreds of volunteers, the January (9th) #BayanihanFoodDistribution held on January 25, 2021 distributed 742 food boxes which included 9,408 canned goods, 812 bags of rice, 4,340 packages of saimin and pasta, 750 Maui Gold pineapples, 1,584 snacks, 720 gallons of milk, 4,000 beverages, 730 whole chickens, 720 dozens of eggs, and 1,420 plate lunches.

The next Food Distribution will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center (780 Onehe‘e Avenue—across from Maui Waena Intermediate School) on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

To volunteer on Thursday, March 11, Friday, March 12 or Saturday, March 13, please complete the volunteer form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFF3buNYPiGZOcYDMybPsUXql-nbzV5OTBNcnOwrISL5JANA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0 and contact Volunteer Coordinator Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861 or ntakushi01@yahoo.com.

To date, the #BayanihanFoodDistribution has raised over $43,000 and distributed 6,755 food boxes including 6,824 plate lunches, 1,000 turkeys, 64,830 canned goods, 62,694 pounds of produce, 3,841 bags of rice, 14,917 packages of noodles, 2,941 dozens of eggs, 1,868 loaves of bread/pan de sal, 5,600 McDonalds certificates, 19,769 beverages, 23,286 snacks, 2,106 containers of spaghetti sauce, 4,350 Maui Gold pineapples, 1,440 gallons of milk, 730 whole chickens, over 2,500 dragon fruit, and other miscellaneous items such as toilet paper, coffee, goat cheese, and masks.

Kitchen Renovations

Thanks to two grants from the County of Maui ($25,000 through the office of Mayor Michael Victorino and $25,000 through the office of Councilmember Tasha Kama), the kitchen renovations to Binhi at Ani are complete with a new gas stove, a new refrigerator, a new freezer, a new 3-compartment sink, a new air conditioner, a new water heater, new doors, a counter roll-up door and minor repairs to the stage area, windows, and the bathroom. Mahalo to the contractors and vendors for their fine work: Advanced Fire Protection, Applied Engineering, LLC, BarGreen/Ellingson, Costa Sales & Service, Johnstone Supply, Ramelb Construction, and Sotto’s Plumbing.

Mālama Nā Iwi Kūpuna

Binhi at Ani has established a new committee whose responsibility will be to manage the area behind the Center where iwi are buried and to hold an annual cultural event focusing on our host culture. The committee is chaired by Nora Cabanilla-Takushi and currently includes Fely Dumayas, Alfredo Evangelista, Wilmont Kahaiali‘i, and Madelyne Pascua. Please contact Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861 or ntakushi01@yahoo.com if you are interested in becoming a committee member.

Takeout Tuesdays

Due to the closure of the Center forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center created a new fundraising effort titled Takeout Tuesdays. Five Takeout Tuesdays have raised over $13,000 to pay for Binhi at Ani’s continuing overhead expenses. The next Takeout Tuesday will be held on February 23 and will feature a choice of Four Sisters Catering Roast Pork ($12) or Kal Bi Plate ($15). Contact Melen Agcolicol at 205-7981 for more information.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council recently announced the cancellation of the 2021 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Basig, the 2019 Miss Maui Filipina will continue in her reign. In a Facebook post, she commented “As always, I will continue to do my best and serve the community as I am able to.”

Sto. Niño Club of Maui

Although the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the usual festive celebration of the 59th Annual Sto. Niño Fiesta, Christ the King Catholic Church continued to host the services for the Fiesta. An edited version of the service can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3cEueCFkwQ&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR193AVZ_T49WFMlmRsZzduuB-D9AInvynfNsHRxpOtvYys761yaR0mxlfg. The complete service can be viewed at Christ the King’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ctkchurchmaui/videos/2936330489928346.