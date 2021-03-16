Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

The Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation is in need of an additional $10,000 to complete the project which includes resurfacing the floors, replacing the missing structure panels, and outer beams. If anyone would like to donate their time, finances, or materials please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com.

In partnership with the Sabado Art Foundation, the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation will be selling printed shirts to help raise funds. The shirts will be available next month through flipsideurbanapparel.com. Stay tuned for more details.

BINHI AT ANI

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center remains closed for events due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Board of Directors continues with creating new programs and projects for the community.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

This new program which provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui was launched on February 14. Working in partnership with Maui Food Bank, teams of volunteers prepare the free lunches. Through four weekends, 1,407 plates have been served. Hale Mahaolu residents are so thankful as shown by the thank you cards received (and Facebook posts).

Mahalo to the following teams for volunteering: Team 1-Magbual Family (which volunteered for the first four weekends); Team 2-Casio Family; Team 3-All Island Handivan Transportation; and Team 4-Maui Economic Opportunity.

Please kokua by

1) creating a Team: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8;

2) volunteering as part of a Team: https://forms.gle/sJVEAdmYKimfRR4V8; and

3) making a tax-deductible donation to Binhi at Ani via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or mail a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

#BayanihanFoodDistribution

The March (10th) Bayanihan Food Distribution was held on March 13 with Binhi distributing 720 food boxes. Many thanks to Maui Food Bank, other donors and the many volunteers.

Scholarship Awards

Scholarship forms will be available by April 1 and due by May 15. Check with your high school counselor for an application form or go to Binhi at Ani’s website or Facebook page. At least five $1,000 scholarships—depending on the amount raised by the Scholarship Golf Tournament—will be awarded to graduating high school seniors on Maui. (No continuing scholarships will be available.) For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at 276-8861.

Scholarship Golf Tournament

Binhi at Ani will launch its inaugural scholarship golf tournament on Sunday, May 30 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The format will be modified scramble, with four players to a team. Platinum Sponsorships (two foursomes, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, four mulligans per player, listing in Mahalo ad) are available at $1,300, with $800 tax deductible. Gold Sponsorships (one foursome, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, two mulligans per player, listing in Mahalo ad) are available at $750, with $300 tax deductible. Teams (one foursome, all par 3 contests) are available at $600, with $150 tax deductible. Tee Sponsorships are available at $100, with $100 tax deductible. Donations for prizes (monetary or in-kind) are also sought. The deadline is May 1 and those who submit their paid application by that date will be entered into an early bird drawing, sponsored by the Friends of Yuki-Lei Sugimura. The golf committee is chaired by Arnel Alvarez (tel. 347-0748) and co-chaired by Alfredo Evangelista (tel. 242-8100) and William “Bill” Ruidas (tel. 873-8605).

Takeout Tuesdays

To minimize Binhi at Ani’s loss of revenues due to no events at the Center, Binhi at Ani held six Takeout Tuesdays, raising almost $15,000 to pay for Binhi at Ani’s continuing overhead expenses. The next Takeout Tuesday will be on April 27 (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and will feature a choice of Four Sisters Catering Pork Adobo ($12) or Kal Bi Plate ($15). Free delivery in Central Maui for a minimum of five orders. Contact Melen Agcolicol at 205-7981 for more information.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council is having a Portuguese sausage (Uncle Louie’s) sale fundraiser. Two six ounce sausage rings (hot or mild with the following flavors available: Pineapple, Italian, Maui Onion, and Okinawan) will be available for $10. Pick up at Uncle Louie’s, 190 Alamaha Street in Kahului from May 3 through May 7. Pre-sale tickets required. Contact Emi Cortez at 373-6371 or Marilyn Oura at 280-2057.