Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

BINHI AT ANI

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center remains closed for events due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Board of Directors continues with creating new programs and projects for the community.

Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Binhi at Ani continues hosting free vaccination clinics with two scheduled in the next few weeks.

The first vaccination clinic—Bakuna for Veterans at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center—will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands will be vaccinating veterans, spouses and their caregivers. If you have not received a notification, please call 1 (800) 214-1306.

The second vaccination clinic—Time for the Shots—will be administered by the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Nursing Program on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine. You may, however, register for an appointment via the QR code on the “Time For The Shots” flyer or through this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi.

Two hundred individuals received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination during the initial Bakuna at Binhi on March 18. Another 60 registered at Binhi on March 29 for the Moderna vaccine at War Memorial gymnasium.

Stay tuned to Binhi’s Facebook page for more updates on the Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program.

Barrio Fiesta

The Barrio Fiesta, normally held during the Memorial Day weekend, will be postponed until events can be held—with the target date of Labor Day, depending on the CDC, State of Hawai‘i and County of Maui guidelines for events.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

This new program which provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui needs teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Please kokua by:

1) creating a Team: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8;

2) volunteering as part of a Team:https://forms.gle/sJVEAdmYKimfRR4V8;

3) making a tax-deductible donation to Binhi at Ani via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or mail a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Through seven weekends, 2,462 plates were served.

Congressman Kai Kahele Visit

The Congressman and his family visited Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center on March 18. The visit began at the Sakada Bell, proceeded to the Sakada Wall, the interior of the Center, the Building Donor Wall, the newly renovated kitchen, and viewed where iwi are buried. He later met several members of the Board of Directors during a small reception outside in the patio area.

Scholarship Awards

Scholarship forms are available on Binhi at Ani’s website https://binhiatani.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-Scholarship-Application.pdf and Facebook page and are due by May 15. At least five $1,000 scholarships (depending on the amount raised by the Scholarship Golf Tournament) will be awarded to graduating high school seniors on Maui. (No continuing scholarships will be available.) For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at 276-8861.

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The early bird registration for the inaugural Binhi at Ani Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament (Sunday, May 30 at The Dunes at Maui Lani) is May 1, with early paid registrants eligible to win the Early Bird Prize courtesy of Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura. Applications are available on Binhi’s website https://binhiatani.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-Golf-Tournament-Application.pdf

The tournament format will be modified scramble, with four players to a team. Platinum Sponsorships (two foursomes, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, four mulligans per player, listing in Mahalo ad) are available at $1,300, with $800 tax deductible. Gold Sponsorships (one foursome, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, two mulligans per player, listing in Mahalo ad) are available at $750, with $300 tax deductible. Teams (one foursome, all par 3 contests) are available at $600, with $150 tax deductible. Tee Sponsorships are available at $100, with $100 tax deductible. Donations for prizes (monetary or in-kind) are also needed. Excellent prizes as the first-place team will win the Mayor’s Cup sponsored by Mayor Michael Victorino. Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors is the Hole-in-One Sponsor while Pepsi is the Beverage Sponsor.

The golf committee is chaired by Arnel Alvarez (telephone 357-0748) and co-chaired by Alfredo Evangelista (telephone 242-8100) and William “Bill” Ruidas (telephone 873-8605).

Takeout Tuesdays

The next Takeout Tuesday will be on April 27—from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.—and will feature a choice of Four Sisters Catering Pork Adobo, $12, or Kal Bi Plate, $15. Free delivery in Central Maui for a minimum of five orders. Takeout Tuesday is a fundraiser to minimize Binhi at Ani’s loss of revenue due to not having been able to have events at the Center. Contact Melen Agcolicol at 205-7981 for more information.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council is having an Uncle Louie’s Portuguese sausage fundraiser. Two six-ounce sausage rings (hot or mild with the following flavors: Pineapple, Italian, Maui Onion and Okinawan) will be available for purchase via pre-sale tickets of $10. The deadline is April 30. Pick up at Uncle Louie’s, 190 Alamaha Street in Kahului from May 3 through 7. Contact Emi Cortez at 373-6371 or Marilyn Oura at 280-2057 or any member of the Maui Filipino Community Council Board of Directors.