Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

BINHI AT ANI

Although the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center remains closed for events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain programs and projects are ongoing.

Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Binhi at Ani continues hosting free vaccination clinics with two more scheduled in the next few weeks.

Time for the Shots II—will be administered by the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine. You may, however, register for an appointment via the QR code in the attached flyer (see bottom of page 18) or through this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi.

Time for the Shots III—will be administered by the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Two hundred individuals received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination during the initial Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center on March 18. Another sixty registered at Binhi at Ani on March 29 for the Moderna vaccine at War Memorial gymnasium. One hundred Veterans and their families were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on April 24 while 77 individuals were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on May 1.

Stay tuned to Binhi at Ani’s Facebook page for more updates on the Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

As of press time, this new program which delivers a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui, has served 2,732 plates.

The program does need additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or call Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductibe donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Nominations and Elections

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is seeking nominations for the Board of Directors. Current vacancies include Vice President, Auditor, and five Directors (four will be elected to two-year terms and one will be elected to a one-year term). If you are interested, please submit your name to Melen Agcolicol and she will forward you a Nomination and Consent form, due by May 30. The term begins July 1, 2021 and elections will be held June 20. Board meetings are held on the third Sunday of each month. Nominees with two or more of the following skill sets are sought: building maintenance and renovations; cultural; education; event planning; event set-up; finance/accounting; food service; fund-raising; grant writing; report writing; and social media.

Scholarship Awards

The deadline for the Scholarship program is officially closed and independent judges have begun the process of evaluating the applications. Binhi at Ani expects to award at least fifteen $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating high school students from Maui, thanks to the anticipated success of the inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament and Binhi at Ani’s Scholarship Partners: In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa, Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, Kula and Hoku, Susie McGraff, McDonalds of Maui, Maui Island Cozy Dental, and the Renato & Maria A.F. Etrata Foundation, which will award $2,000 to the top-rated scholar.

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The inaugural Binhi at Ani Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament is set to tee off on Sunday, May 30 at The Dunes at Maui Lani.

Mahalo to Platinum Sponsors: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1186; Laborers Union Local 368; Maui Fil-Am Golf Club; and Maui Wealth Management.

Mahalo also to Gold Sponsors: Applied Engineering, LLC; B. Sales Trucking & Excavation LLC; Bagoyo Development Group LLC; Ruben Blando; C&N Electric; Copy Services; Four Sisters Bakery; Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union; International Roofing & Building Const. Inc.; Island Honda; Johnstone Supply; Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company; Pyramid Insurance; and W.G. Construction.

Special Sponsors include Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura, Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors, Mayor Michael Victorino and Pepsi.

Mahalo to all the other players and donors too!

Lahaina Filipino Catholic Club

On April 23, Fr. Robert Nini of Maria Lanakila Church, Fr. Oliver Ortega from St. Ann, Fr. Michael Tolentino of St. Joseph, Deacon Patrick Constantino of St. Joseph, Fr. Jose McCoy from Holy Rosary and Fr. Kuriakose Nadooparambil of Maria Lanakila Church con-celebrated a service at Maria Lanakila Church coordinated by the Lahaina Filipino Catholic Club to celebrate the 500-year anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines.

On May 9, the Lahaina Filipino Catholic Club held a Flores de Mayo service at Maria Lanakila Church in honor of the Virgin Mary.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council thanks all who purchased the 500 Uncle Louie’s Portuguese sausage fundraiser tickets. The Council plans another fundraiser in the summer. Contact Emi Cortez at 373-6371 or Marilyn Oura at 280-2057 for more information.