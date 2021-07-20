Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for gatherings outside (no more than one hundred eighty guests) and “drive-by” parties. There are specific COVID-19 rules. Please contact the office at (808) 877-7880 for more information. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2021–2022 Board of Directors

The 2021–2022 Board of Directors was recently elected at Binhi at Ani’s Annual Meeting.

The officers are President–Melen Agcolicol, Owner of Copy Services; Vice President–Michelle Balala, Educator at Kahului Elementary School; Recording Secretary–Jaycel Pardo, Educator at Kahului Elementary School; Corresponding Secretary–Michelle Santos, Office Operations Assistant for the Office of the Mayor; Treasurer–Madelyne Pascua, Business Manager at Christ the King Church; and Auditor–Rose Balmores, Client Manager at Maui Bookkeeping.

The directors are Arnel Alvarez, Guest Services at Grand Wailea Resort and a Radio Disc Jockey at KMPW; Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, a retired Educator and a Front Desk/Reservations Agent at The Plantation Inn; Donnie Dadiz, Beach and Pool Supervisor at Fairmont Kealani; Chelsea Guzman, a Registered Nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center; Rochelle Mendoza, General Manager of Maui Furniture Gallery; Marilyn Oura, a retired Housing Specialist with the County of Maui Housing Division; Mark Paranada, a retired Fire Captain with the Maui Fire Department; and Lawrence Pascua, Principal Consultant at Studio Creative Associates and Layout & Proof Editor at The Maui News.

The Board of Directors were installed by Mayor Michael Victorino on July 3 during The Seed and Harvest Dinner.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program, which provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui, continues to need additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or call Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductibe donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Recipients

Binhi at Ani awarded twenty scholarships to the Class of 2021. The three top-rated students received $2,000 while seventeen students received $1,000.

“Thanks to the success of our inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our Scholarship Partners, we were able to award scholarships to twenty outstanding students,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. The scholars were evaluated by an independent panel of judges and graded on academic achievement, honors and activities, an essay, and letters of recommendation. “All the students were successful in the classroom and in their co-curricular activities,” said Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “They also volunteered hours and hours of their time to support our community organizations.”

The Scholarship Recipients are:

Lance Christian Abut, son of Larry Abut, Sr. and Leah Flor Abut. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend Seattle Pacific University, majoring in Business Administration. Abut received a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Marigold Baldonado, daughter of Greg Baldonado and Maridel D. Baldonado. The Maui High School graduate will attend Oregon State University, majoring in Graphic Design. Baldonado received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jerome Butac, son of Fernand Butac and Marilyn Butac. The Maui High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Applied Science. Butac received a $1,000 Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kyson Calibuso, son of Dwayne Calibuso and Maryann Calibuso. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Calibuso received a $2,000 Suzanne Michelle McGrath/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Lauryn Hashimoto, daughter of Dean Hashimoto and Debbie Hashimoto. The Maui High School graduate will attend Washington State University, majoring in Biology/Chemistry. Hashimoto received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Mai Huynh, daughter of Oahn Huynh. The Maui High School graduate will attend St. Olaf College, majoring in Political Science/History. Huynh received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Moses Ligot, son of Rey Arellano and Alma Arellano. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Business Administration/Marketing. Ligot received a $1,000 McDonalds of Maui/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Sydnie Matsuda, daughter of Mark Matsuda and Gwyn Matsuda. The Maui High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Education. Matsuda received a $1,000 Kula and Hoku/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Erin Akemi Mukai, daughter of Gregg Mukai and Tiffany Mukai. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Washington, majoring in Neuroscience. Mukai received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Ariana Rose Pacleb, daughter of Jupiter Pacleb and Marynor Pacleb. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Pacleb received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jeremy Peros, son of Greg “Jay” Peros and Lorelle Peros. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of California, Irvine, majoring in Computer Science and Engineering. Peros received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Haley Purdy, daughter of Guy Purdy and Agnes Purdy. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Pre-Pharmacy. Purdy received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Yuriana Robles, daughter of Essau Robles and Tamara Juarez. The Maui High School graduate will attend Baylor University, majoring in Child Development and Family Studies. Robles received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Clouie Salacup, daughter of Edgard Salacup and Lyn Salacup. The Maui High School graduate will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Psychology. Salacup received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Shania Tumpap, daughter of Arnel Tumpap and Luz Tumpap. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Psychology. Tumpap received a $2,000 Renato & Maria A.F. Etrata Foundation/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Abbygail Cinena Viloria, daughter of Gerry Viloria and Eugenia Viloria. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Secondary Education-English. Viloria received a $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Alexis Joy Viloria, daughter of Alex Viloria and Juvy Viloria. The Maui High School graduate will attend Stanford University, majoring in Anthropology and Journalism. Viloria received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacob Wittenberg, son of David Wittenberg and Heather Wittenberg. The King Kekaulike High School graduate will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Political Science. Wittenberg received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Michael Wong, son of Adrienne Wong and Gary Wong. The Maui High School graduate will attend Rice University, majoring in Electrical Engineering. Wong received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jadynne Zane, daughter of Darryl Zane and Jeremy Zane. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Biomedical engineering. Zane received a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

The Scholarship Recipients were formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 3 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.