Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

The renovations are nearing completion but vandalism continues to be a problem according to Zaldy Ugalino, president of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the landscaping during construction, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com.

Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793.

T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center continues to be open for outside gatherings (with specific limits as to the number of guests) and “drive-by” parties. There are specific COVID-19 rules. Please contact the office at (808) 877-7880 for more information. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barrio Fiesta

The 52nd Annual Barrio Fiesta is currently scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, with a hybrid feature of both virtual and live/walk-in to pick up food that will be pre-sold. Contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, committee chairperson, at (808) 276-8861 for more information.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program, which provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui, continues to need additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of August are Binhi at Ani, Philippine Nurses Association of America Maui Chapter, Miss Maui USA and Central Pacific Bank. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Board of Directors

The 2021–2022 Board of Directors held its organizational meeting and made the following committee appointments.

Barrio Fiesta – Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, chairperson; Florante Garcia, Donnie Dadiz, Alfredo Evangelista and Madelyne Pascua, co-chairpersons; Chelsea Guzman, Romeo Guzman, Rochelle Mendoza, Marilyn Oura, Lawrence Pascua, and Michelle Santos, members.

Budget – Madelyne Pascua, chairperson; Rosemarie Balmores and Alfredo Evangelista, co-chairpersons; Jeanice Paa, member.

Building & Maintenance – Mark Paranada, chairperson; Alfredo Evangelista and Florante Garcia, co-chairpersons; Donnie Dadiz and Romeo Guzman, members.

Finance – Marilyn Oura, chairperson; Arnel Alvarez, Jeanice Paa and Madelyne Pascua, co-chairpersons. Rosemarie Balmores, Rochelle Mendoza and Mark Paranada, members.

Health and Wellness – Chelsea Guzman, chairperson. Alfredo Evangelista and Marilyn Oura, co-chairpersons; Jeanice Paa and Madelyne Pascua, members.

Mālama Nā Iwi O KƉpuna – Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, chairperson. Madelyne Pascua and Michelle Santos, co-chairpersons; Carl Kaupalolo, Fely Dumayas, Wilmont Kahaiali‘i and Kai Pelayo, members.

Marketing – Rochelle Mendoza, chairperson; Arnel Alvarez, Alfredo Evangelista and Jeanice Paa, co-chairpersons; Michelle Balala, Rosemarie Balmores and Lawrence Pascua, members.

Nominations and Elections – Melen Agcolicol, chairperson; Michelle Balala, Chelsea Guzman and Michelle Santos, co-chairpersons.

Program – Jaycel Pardo, chairperson; Michelle Balala, Jeanice Paa, Lawrence Pascua and Madelyne Pascua, co-chairpersons.

Scholarship – Michelle Balala, chairperson; Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Alfredo Evangelista, Jaycel Pardo, and Michelle Santos, co-chairpersons.

Scholarship Golf Tournament – Arnel Alvarez, chairperson; Alfredo Evangelista and William Ruidas, co-chairpersons; Michelle Balala, Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Jeanice Paa, Lawrence Pascua and Michelle Santos, members.

Takeout Tuesdays

Due to the closure of the Center forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Binhi created a new fundraising effort titled Takeout Tuesdays. Six Takeout Tuesdays have been held, raising over $17,000 to pay for Binhi at Ani’s continuing overhead expenses. The next Takeout Tuesday will be held on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a choice of Four Sisters Catering Roast Pork, $13, or Steak Plate, $16. Free delivery for at least five orders. Contact Marilyn Oura at (808) 214-3305 for more information.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation held its 10th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on July 24 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. “We had a nice turnout for our annual scholarship tournament,” said Chris Rabang, president of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “We are grateful for our golfers, donors, and of course our sponsors, who without them, none of this would be possible. I would like to especially recognize our two title sponsors, Tante’s Mā‘alaea and Hawai‘i Care & Cleaning, for their generosity. Through the participation of our community, we were able to raise over $15,000 that we will use for our scholarship program.”

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Maui Filipino Community Council will award six $500 scholarships to the Class of 2021.

Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay, daughter of Ryan T. Baclay and Jacqueline L. Baclay. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Biology.

Alysha Fontanilla, daughter of Eugene Fontanilla and Karen Fontanilla. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Grace College, majoring in Accounting.

Ariana Rose Pacleb, daughter of Jupiter Pacleb and Marynor Pacleb. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing.

Jeremy Peros, son of Greg “Jay” Peros and Lorelle Peros. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of California, Irvine, majoring in Computer Science and Engineering.

Logan Rulloda, son of Rick Rulloda and Miwako Rulloda. The King Kekaulike High School graduate will attend Brown University, majoring in Mathematics.

Jadynne Zane, daughter of Darryl Zane and Jeremy Zane. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Biomedical engineering.

The Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced on August 18 at the Council’s 75th Anniversary (1946) Sakada Celebration and Scholarship Awards Dinner at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Terrace. Dinner tickets are available at $45 per person and may be obtained from Council president Emi Cortez at (808) 373-6371 or past president Marilyn Oura at (808) 214-3305. (No tickets will be available at the door.)