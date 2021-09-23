Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

The renovations are almost done! “Mahalo nui loa to our Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation leaders and members for all your excellent work and to our hard-working volunteers who helped us without reservations,” said Zaldy Ugalino, president of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. “We are very eager to finish this project before the end of September 2021.”

If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the Bahay Kubo, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com. Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793. T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center continues to be open for outside gatherings (with specific limits as to the number of guests) and “drive-by” parties. There are specific COVID-19 rules which are evolving such as outdoor gatherings of 50 or less do not need the Mayor’s approval. Please contact the office at (808) 877-7880 for more information. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barrio Fiesta

The 52nd Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The virtual broadcast will be on the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/BinhiatAniFilipinoCommunityCenter from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A drive by food pick up (options are plate lunch of pansit, adobo, pinakbet and rice for $15 or two empanadas—chicken or beef—for $10 or a package of 12 cascaron for $10) will be available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Along with cultural entertainment, the virtual broadcast will feature three contests: Any Kine Sisig Challenge sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine. To be one of five contestants, one must pre-register by September 22. Taping will be on September 25 at 4 p.m. at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Contestants will have thirty minutes to prepare and cook their Sisig. The winner receives $300. See the flyer for more details.

Do The Sungka! sponsored by Johnstone Supply Maui. Taping will be on September 25 at 10 a.m. at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Pre-registration is required. The winner receives $300. See the flyer for more details.

The Barrio Fiesta Voice sponsored by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company. Video entries in mp4 format (no longer than 3 minutes) must be submitted by September 27 to AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com. The judges will select the 3 finalists, whose submission will be aired on October 2. The winner will be determined based on 50 percent scoring by the final round judges (different from the preliminary judges) and 50 percent based on the number of Facebook likes by 12:30 p.m. The winner receives $300. See the flyer for more details.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program, which provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui, continues to need additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of September are Binhi at Ani, Friends of Michael Victorino and Miss Maui USA. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card at https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Thanks to Kai Pelayo, Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i has donated $10,000 to Binhi at Ani to purchase additional kitchen equipment for the #BayanihanFeedingProgram. The funds were used to purchase an additional refrigerator, a metro heated holding cabinet, camcarriers with thermal barr and dollies, and a hotplate countertop range with stand.

Magsingal Association of Maui

The Magsingal Association of Maui will be holding a marinated bangus and longanisa fundraiser. The marinated bangus is available for $14 (two pieces in a pack) while the longanisa (vinegar) is available for $16 (twelve pieces). A drive by pick up will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center on Tuesday, October 5 between 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from Florante Garcia, telephone number (808) 281-2304.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is now affiliated with the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce (COFACC). Chris Rabang, president of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is now a member of COFACC’s Board. One of the current projects of COFACC is the Save Lives, Donate Vaccines for the Philippines. The Philippines has only achieved a fully vaccinated rate of 11.6 percent and donations are being requested to provide vaccines. A donation of $25.00 will purchase one vaccine. Donations can be made through www.cofacc.org.