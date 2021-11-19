Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

“Many thanks to all the volunteers who have assisted in the restoration project,” said Zaldy Ugalino, president of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. “The volunteers include Dexter Acosta, Rowena Acosta, Romel Ancheta, Andy Andaya, Vic Andaya, Peter Browne, Victor Campos, Willy Campos, Junior Campos, Lauro Castillo, Doug Cernal, Richard Doral,Tom Downey, Benny Feig, Linberg Franco, Chris Guico, Lab Leano, Ralph Cacayorin Magliba, Rolex Magliba, Nick McClean, Yvonne McClean, Aris Molina, Rick Nava, Adrian Pascua, Anecito Ribao, Phil Sabado, Bart Santiago, Sr., Vic Sol, Elmer Tolentino, Nita Ugalino, Zaldy Ugalino, Tante Urban, Cherry Urias, Frank Urias, Gerry Viloria and Robert Arbee Virginio.”

If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the Bahay Kubo, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com. Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793. T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

Binhi At Ani

Unfortunately, Governor David Ige is still not permitting the reopening of Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center for large gatherings. The public is requested to contact the governor’s office to complain about the inconsistent rules in each County: https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/ or call (808) 586-0034.

Bakuna at Binhi at Ani

FREE vaccinations and COVID testing will be offered on Tuesday, December 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (see page 3) and on Saturday, December 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (see page 17). No appointment necessary but highly recommended. Appointments for the vaccination and booster shots may be made by going to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi5 or by using the QR code (above photo). Appointments for the testing may be made by going to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi6 or by using the QR code (above photo). The first 100 to be vaccinated will receive one FREE mini bento and a bottle of water. For more information, contact Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100 or Chelsea Guzman at (808) 268-4557.

Bakuna for Veterans at Binhi at Ani

The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands will be vaccinating veterans, spouses and their caregivers at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center on Saturday, November 20 and Saturday, December 4 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you have not received a notification, please call 1-800-214-1306.

A Bayanihan Christmas

… will be broadcast on Saturday, December 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Binhi at Ani’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/BinhiatAniFilipinoCommunityCenter. The virtual broadcast will celebrate Sakada Day (December 15), Christmas (December 25) and Rizal Day (December 30) and will be co-hosted by Chelsea Guzman and Kawena Kanhai.

A drive by food pick up will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A plate of rice, longganisa and fried bangus will sell for $15. A plate of rice, pansit, pork and peas and chicken adobo will sell for $15. Filipino desserts (6 cascaron and 5 banana lumpia) will also be available for $10. For more information about the drive by food pick up, contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057. For more information about sponsorships and advertising during the virtual broadcast, contact Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of October 31, a total of 4,682 meals were served. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of November are Binhi at Ani, Friends of Michael Victorino, Miss Maui USA and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawaii (PNAMHI). Create a Team by by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at The Dunes of Maui Lani. The application will soon be finalized. If you would like to be listed as an Early Sponsor, please contact Arnel Alvarez, Chairperson of the Golf Committee, at (808) 357-0748 or via email Lenra1268@gmail.com by November 30.

Scholarship Awards

The Application for the 2022 Scholarship is now available on-line and through the guidance counselor of each high school. For more information, contact Michelle Balala, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, at (808) 268-8915 or via email michelle.balala@live.com. Applications are due by March 1, 2022.

Knights of Colombus

Another fundraising is scheduled for Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Drive-through pick up will be at the Christ the King Church Hall. Tickets for the pancake, fried rice, sausage, eggs and coffee for $8 may be purchased from the Knights after mass services at Christ the King Church or by calling Joselito Yuzon at (808) 269-5128 or Joe Gage at (808) 385-0149. The Knights thank you for your support.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council is holding an Uncle Louie’s Portu-guese Sausage fundraiser. Two rings of sausage are available for $10. Flavors include Regular (hot or mild), Pineapple, Italian, Maui onion, and Okinawan. Pick up is from December 6 through 10. Please contact Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057.