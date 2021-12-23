Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

The Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation held a blessing on December 12 of the renovated Bahay Kubo at the Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ‘Īao. Rev. John A.H. Tomoso officiated at the blessing which was attended by the officers and directors of the Foundation. After the blessing, the Board of Directors honored Jose Rizal by placing lei on the Rizal bust.

If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the Bahay Kubo, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com. Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793. T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. There are protocols to follow. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bakuna at Binhi at Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center was the site of three vaccination clinics coordinated by the Veterans Administration, the State of Hawai‘i and the University of Hawai‘i Medical Center. University of Hawai‘i Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana dropped in during one vaccination clinic. State Representative Sylvia Luke (Chair of the House Finance Committee) together with State Representative Kyle Yamashita (House Finance committee member) also dropped in and met with representatives of the Department of Health, the University of Hawai‘i Maui College and Binhi at Ani.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of November 30, a total of 5,202 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of December are Binhi at Ani and Friends of Michael Victorino. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at The Dunes of Maui Lani. Sponsorships are available as follows: Platinum – $1400 (eight players); Gold – $750 (four players); Team – $600 (four players). To receive a copy of the registration form, please contact Arnel Alvarez, Chairperson of the Golf Committee, at (808) 357-0748 or via email Lenra1268@gmail.com.

Scholarship Awards

The Application for the 2022 Scholarship is now available on-line and through the guidance counselor of each high school. For more information, contact Michelle Balala, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, at (808) 268-8915 or via email michelle.balala@live.com. Applications are due by March 1, 2022.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Congratulations to Domingo “Jing” Gumpal on his election as president of the Maui Filipino Community Council. Also elected were: Lawrence Pascua, vice president; Marilyn Oura, recording secretary; Michelle Santos, corresponding secretary; Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol, treasurer; Judith Piano, assistant treasurer; Bart Santiago, Sr., auditor; and directors Melanie Garde, Maggie Evangelista, Carlito Lopez, Madelyne Pascua and Greg Peros.