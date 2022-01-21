Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

The Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation will host Mayor Michael Victorino in late January 2022 to give him an update of the completion of the renovations at the Bahay Kubo at the Kepaniwai Gardens in Iao.

If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the Bahay Kubo, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com. Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793. T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. There are protocols to follow. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of December 31, a total of 5,592 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of January are Friends of Michael Victorino, Miss Maui USA and Binhi at Ani. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at The Dunes of Maui Lani. Sponsorships are available as follows: Platinum – $1,400 (eight players); Gold – $750 (four players); Team – $600 (four players). To receive a copy of the registration form, please contact Arnel Alvarez, Chairperson of the Golf Committee, at (808) 357-0748 or via email Lenra1268@gmail.com. The Early Bird Deadline is February 14, 2022.

Scholarship Awards

The Application for the 2022 Scholarship is now available on-line and through the guidance counselor of each high school. For more information, contact Michelle Balala, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, at (808) 268-8915 or via email michelle.balala@live.com. Applications are due by March 1, 2022.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Rizal Day/Installation

The Council will hold a Rizal Day 2021-22 Celebration and Installation of Officers on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Maui Beach Hotel elleair Ballroom. Jing Gumpal will be installed as President along with the other members of the Board of Directors. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at $25 and may be purchased from Marilyn Oura, telephone number (808) 280-2057.

2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant

Miss Maui Filipina 2019 Mary Grace Basig is expected to crown the new Miss Maui Filipina in June 2022. If you are a single woman of Filipina ancestry between the ages of 18 to 27 and interested in entering the 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant, contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 or mmf.mfcc@gmail.com for more information.