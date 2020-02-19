Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

Work continues on the rehabilitation of the Bahay Kubo at Kepaniwai. To volunteer contact Zaldy Ugalino at 280-9086.

Binhi at Ani

The 51st Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held on Friday May 22 (5 p.m. through 10 p.m.) and Saturday, May 23 (10 a.m. through 10 p.m.) at Binhi at Ani in Kahului. Contracts for food vendor booths ($300), business vendor booths ($200) and non-profit corporation booths ($100) are being accepted on a first paid, first served basis. Space is limited so don’t delay. After April 15, there will be a $100 late fee applied. Sponsors for the various activities and contests are also being sought as well as volunteers. Contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at 276-8861.

During the Barrio Fiesta on May 23, the Outstanding Housekeeper Awards will be presented. Hotels are asked to nominate their outstanding housekeepers (male and female) by March 24. Contact Lani Cabanilla at 381-8595.

Also during the Barrio Fiesta on May 22, Scholarship Awards will be presented to graduating high school seniors and continuing college students who were previously awarded a scholarship. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2020. No extensions. Applications are available on-line or through your high school counselor. Contact Essie Arruiza at 276-5903.

The Annual Fundraising Dinner to raise funds for the Building Maintenance will be held on Saturday, August 22. Stay tuned for details but mark your calendars for an evening of awesome entertainment and food prepared by Maui’s outstanding chefs. Hana hou!

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, led by President Sharon Zalsos Banaag, will hold its February Business Mixer on Wednesday, February 26 from 5:30 p.m. at the Leis Family Class Act at the University of Hawai‘i Maui Colllege. The scheduled speaker will be Wes Lo who will highlight the ongoing changes at Hale Makua. Sponsored in part by Hawai‘i Livestock Association. Heavy Pūpū. $20 for members; $30 for guests. Contact Sharon Zalsos Banaag at 359-1616.

The 2020 Gintong Pamana Leadership and Scholarship Awards will be held on June 17 at Maui Beach Hotel. Stay tuned for the nominations deadline.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The 2020 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 28 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Sponsorships (Platinum-6 players at $1200; Gold-3 players at $600; Team-3 players at $450; Tee Sponsor at $100) are being sought as well as donors and on-the-course volunteers. Contact Golf Tournament Chairperson William Ruidas at 837-8605 or Co-Chairperson Alfredo Evangelista at 242-8100.

Applications for the Scholarship Programs for graduating high school seniors on Maui and for college students enrolled at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College are being accepted. Applications are available on line at mauifilipinochamber.com and are due no later that March 30, 2020. Contact Scholarship Committee Chairperson Dominic Suguitan at 872-6338.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The 2020 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on Friday June 19 at Maui Beach. The deadline to enter is March 31. The age requirements are between 18 and 27. Contact Michelle Santos at 264-0871.