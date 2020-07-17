Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

BAHAY KUBO HERITAGE FOUNDATION

he Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation continues the rehabilitation of the Bahay Kubo at Kepaniwai Park. The roof is approximately 75% completed and, provided no park closures, the rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by this Fall. To get a 3D walk-around of the project, go to http://shorturl.at/bcfuz

Work is done every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can assist with work on the roof or clean up of the grounds and pond. Contact Cherry Respicio-Urias at 478-9455 or fcurias07@hotmail.com if you are interested in volunteering.

Mahalo to those who have volunteered to date including Dexter Acosta, Rowena Acosta, Romel Ancheta, Victor Campos, Willy Campos, Junior Campos, Doug Ciera, Benny Feig, Rolex Magliba, Nick McClean, Yvonne McClean, Aris Molina, Rick Nava, Adrian Pascua, Phil Sabado, Bart Santiago, Sr., Elmer Tolentino, Zaldy Ugalino, Nita Ugalino, Tante Urban, Cherry Urias, and Frank Urias.

Donations of bamboo for the structure are needed. Monetary donations can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793.

BINHI AT ANI

Binhi at Ani spearheaded the second Bayanihan Food Distribution on June 27. It was another successful event with the numbers telling the story:

• $8,045.00 monetary donations received

• 756 food packages distributed including

– 988 plate lunches

– 5,149 canned goods

– 260 bags of rice

– 6,650 pounds of produce

– 1,390 packages of noodles

– 1,000 McDonald’s certificates

– 411 dozens of eggs

– 2,214 beverages

– 500 loaves of pan de sal

– 250 pounds of goat cheese

– 3,400 snacks and donuts

The donors for food, produce, canned goods and other items were 4-R Oriental, Jo Ann Aki, Asian Mart and Fast Foods, Vince Jr. & Jennifer Bagoyo, Sharon Zalsos Banaag, Bentos by Bernard, Debbie Butay, CAA Market Place, Café O`Lei, Kamalu Carroll, County of Maui, Norma Cronkite, Cupie’s, Eating Local, Evonuk Farm, Family Produce, Feed My Sheep, Four Sisters Bakery, Four Sisters Catering, Imelda Hernandez, Ilocandia Filipino Store, JMA Imports, KPMW Radio, Kusina Asian Market LLC, Beverly Lashley, Magsingal Association of Maui, McDonalds of Maui, Maui County Farm Bureau, Maui Foodbank, Maui Soda, Nāpili Farm, Obys Farm, Marilyn Oura & Alfredo Romero, Pepsi, Pinoy Fast Food, Orlando & Madelyn Quemado, RG Electric, Safeway, Julie Santos, Camille Misay Serrano, Shishido Farm, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Takamiya Market, Tokyo Tei, Shirley Tolentino, Michael & Joycelyn Victorino and Wailuku Seafood Center.

Monetary donations were received from Maricel Abad, Benjamin Acob, Attorney at Law, Joyce Afalla, Virgilio & Virgie Agcolicol, Aloha Braised, Joan Andia, Alan Arakawa, Josie Baggao, Priscila E. Baloaloa, Bayer, Debra Blair, Bowman Termite & Pest MGMT, LLC, Business Insurance Services, Inc., Virginia T. Cantorna, Marietta Cariño, CNA Hawai‘i Institute, LLC, Doming & Emi Cortez, Don Couch, Stacy Crivello, Juliana A. Cruz, Rowena Dagdag Andaya, Argyle Rego, Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, Friends of Justin Woodson, Troy Hashimoto, Agnes Hayashi, International Roofing & Building Construction Inc., Daeni Ito, Johnstone Supply Maui, Tasha Kama, Kusina Asian Market LLC, Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company, Lizada Phtography LLC, M.A.C. Auto Detailing Corp., Magsingal Association of Maui, Kris N. Marcello, Bruce McDonald, Mary Lou Mellinger, Rick & Rina Nava, Mercedes Neri, Noble Travel, Desing Omlan, Marilyn Oura & Alfredo Romero, Patao Gas N Go, Lucy Peros, Natividad Ragudo-Smith, Ride Assist of Maui, LLC, Rotary Club of Lahaina, Camille Misay Serano, Smile’s Auto Specialist Inc., Heidi Taogoshi, John & Susan Tomoso, Agnes Torino and Jeremy Zane.

The next Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until supplies are exhausted. To donate, please contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or any other member of the Steering Committee: Arnel Alvarez, Emmanuel Baltazar, Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Emi Cortez, Vanessa Joy Domingo, Alfredo G. Evangelista, Florante Garcia, Chelsea Guzman, Arthur Latayada, Marilyn Oura and Jeanice Paa. Donations through Paypal can be made via Binhi’s website: https://binhiatani.org/donate/

2020–2022 Board of Directors: Binhi at Ani announced its new Board of Directors for 2020–2022. The Board is led by President Melen Agcolicol. Other officers are Vice President Vanessa Joy Domingo, Recording Secretary Michelle Balala, Corresponding Secretary Michelle Santos, Treasurer Madelyne Pascua and Auditor Helen Giron. The Directors who will serve a two-year term are Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Donnie Dadiz, Chelsea Guzman and Arthur Latayada. The Directors who will serve a one-year term are Arnel Alvarez, Rod Antone, Marilyn Oura and Tiare-Lani Viluan. Florante Garcia will serve as Operations Manager, Jeanice Paa will serve as Assistant Operations Manager and Alfredo Evangelista will serve as Legal Counsel.

MAUI FILIPINO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOUNDATION

Complying with the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Renato & Maria AF Etrata presents Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2020 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament was held on July 11 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The net proceeds will fund the Foundation’s Scholarship Program, with a brief ceremony scheduled for August 1 at 5 p.m.

Garnering first place and winning the Mayor’s Cup presented by Mayor Michael Victorino was the Westin Nanea team comprised of Craig Zane, Jasmine Valdez and Chris Rabang. The ninth place team consisted of Jimmy Peros, Sandy Magallanes and Rudy Balinbin while the random place was the Bayer team of Ruben Idica, Gerry Viloria and Juanito Villoria.

The other top teams were: 2nd place: Felix Santiago Team (Felix Santiago, Eddie Munoz and Edward Coloma); 3rd place: The Ultimutts Team (Greyson Abarra, Tony Munoz and Meghan Nakamura); 4th place: James Kimo Apana Team (Kimo Apana, Myles Inokuma and Rose Pagan); 5th place: Pyramid Insurance Team (Dan Kawahara, Chris Stinger and Blaine Bernades); 6th place: Home Maid Bakery Team (Leighton Saito, Bobby Motooka and Gary Aguinaldo); 7th place: Grand Wailea Team (Arnel Alvarez, Mario Elaydo and Mitch Domingo); and 8th place: Ruben Blando Team (Ruben Blando, Edward Cabading and Riky Agdinaoay).

Arnel Alvarez was Closest to the Pin on Hole #3 (8’9″) while Mitch Domingo was closest on Hole #6 (6’2″), Jillian Ped was closest on Hole #8 (11’4″) and Joselito Yuzon was closest on Hole #17 (15’9″).

Due to the generosity of Title Sponsor Renato & Maria AF Etrata Foundation, each golfer received an embroidered golf shirt.

The Tournament was coordinated by a crew of committee members and volunteers including William “Bill” Ruidas, Tournament Chairperson; Alfredo G. Evangelista, Co-Chairperson; Melen M. Agcolicol, Co-Chairperson; Sharon Zalsos Banaag, President, Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation; and Benjamin Acob, Miguel Agcolicol, Virgilio Agcolicol, Wayne Aguiran, Arnel Alvarez, James “Kimo” Apana, Mary Grace Basig, Dulce Karen Butay, Vanessa Joy Domingo, Basilia Evangelista, Clay Fuchigami, Bety Idica, Gilbert Keith-Agaran, Vanessa Medeiros, Brian Moto, Lawrence Pascua, Amy Ruidas, Felix Santiago and Dominic Suguitan.