Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

BAHAY KUBO HERITAGE FOUNDATION

T

he renovation by the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation of the roof of the Bahay Kubo at Kepaniwai Park is essentially completed. The roof renovation project was funded by a grant from the County of Maui.

“The next phase of the renovation project is the interior walls, the railings and the flooring,” said Zaldy Ugalino, president of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. “The bridge will also need to be repaired and funds are still needed to complete the renovation.” Monetary donations can also be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793. Donations of bamboo are also needed.

Work will continue each Saturday until completed. Volunteers who are skilled in carpentry are especially needed. Volunteers are also needed to assist with clean-up of the grounds and pond. Contact Ugalino at 280-9086 or Cherry Respicio-Urias at 478-9455 or fcurias07@hotmail.com if you are interested in volunteering.

BINHI AT ANI

Binhi at Ani spearheaded the third #BayanihanFoodDistribution on July 25. It was another successful event with the numbers telling the story:

• $6,650 in donations received

• 825 food boxes distributed which included

• 1,205 plate lunches

• 4,162 canned goods

• 381 bags of rice

• 8,990 pounds of produce

• 610 dozens of eggs

• 1,620 packages of noodles

• 726 spaghetti sauce

• 1,000 Pepsi beverages

• 825 rolls of Toilet Paper

• 3,294 snacks

• 1,000 pounds of Dragon Fruit

The donors for food, produce, canned goods and other items were Al’s BBQ Pit, Asian Mart and Fast Foods LLC, David & Imelda Balmores, Bentos by Bernard, CAA Market Place, Café O’Lei, Nichole Castro, County of Maui, Cupies Maui, Dani’s Catering, Family Produce, Feed My Sheep, Four Sisters Catering, Friends of Stacy Helm Crivello, Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura, Girl Scout Troop 717, Hafa Adai Nengkanu, JMA Imports, Juan’s Catering, Kehau Ka‘awai ‘Ohana, KPMW Radio, Maui Foodbank, Oby’s Farm LLC, Marilyn Oura & Alfredo Romero, Pepsi, Pitaya of Maui, Orlando & Madelyn Quemado, Randy’s Catering, Michelle Santos, Ryan & Nikki Saribay, Tokyo Tei, Michael & Joycelyn Victorino, Vidad’s, VIP Food Service, Wailuku Seafood Center and Jeremy Zane.

Monetary donations were received from Levi & Pamela Aguinaldo, Romeo & Leni Alba, Arnel & Arlene Alvarez, Richard & Iola Balubar, Bayer, Blando’s Landscaping, Cabanilla ‘Ohana, Nikko & Krishna Casumpang, Evelyn Felix, Friends of Stacy Helm Crivello, Albert Garcia, Rowena & Rudy Gazmen, Goodfellow Bros Inc., Chris & Lily Gutierrez, Troy Hashimoto, Iola Balubar Hula Hālau, JMI Electric, Joey’s Kitchen – Nāpili, Lahaina Fil-Am Golf Club, Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company, Kris Marcello, Maui Tropical Plantation, Scott Nashiwa, Madelyne Pascua, Melendre Pulido, Gloria Rongcal-Gage, Jonathon & Josephine Simon, Smile’s Auto Shop, Meloticia R. Sta. Maria, Lynne Takara, Tateishi & Tanaka, Attorneys at Law, Uptown Chevron, W.G. Construction LLC, and Marizza Warren.

The Fourth #BayanihanFoodDistribution will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until supplies are exhausted.

To volunteer on Thursday, August 27, Friday, August 28 or Saturday, August 29, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Vanessa Joy Domingo at (808) 727-0913 or vanessajoy@joymaui.com.

To donate, please contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or melencopy@gmail.com or any other member of the Steering Committee: Arnel Alvarez, Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, Emi Cortez, Vanessa Joy Domingo, Alfredo G. Evangelista, Florante Garcia, Chelsea Guzman, Arthur Latayada, Marilyn Oura and Jeanice Paa. Donations through Paypal can be made via Binhi’s website: https://binhiatani.org/donate/

Binhi at Ani also announced it will be renting a portion of its parking lot to Food Trucks. A limited amount of spaces are still available as of press time. To inquire about the details, contact Agcolicol.

TANTE & ARACELI URBAN FOUNDATION

The Tante & Araceli Urban Foundation recently presented $1,500 scholarships to four 2020 high school graduates. The scholars needed to maintain at least a 3.50 grade point average, score high in their college entrance exams, be active at school and in the community, and be a member of their high school’s tennis team. The funds were raised by the 2019 Tante’s Maui Doubles Tennis Classic Tournament, which was co-sponsored by the County of Maui and the Wailuku Junior Tennis Club.