Kwento Kwentuhan

One Word for 2021

New Year 2021 is only a few weeks away! Are you ready for it?

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

S

ome of you might already be thinking of New Year’s resolutions. Some of you might be formulating goals and intentions.

As for me and many others who have been practicing the choosing of ONE WORD at the start of the year, I am already thinking of my one word for 2021. In fact, just before I started writing this article, my one word for the year 2021 came to me and that word is… well, continue reading and you will find out …

Why Have a Word for the Year?

The process of choosing a word helps you focus on the goals and actions you want to work on for the next year. It also helps you determine your priorities like whether you will concentrate on family, personal growth, career etc. Carefully selecting a word of the year helps you to gain clarity about the things you would like to create in your life and the way in which you want to live.

After years of choosing a personal word of the year, I can say with complete confidence that it’s an exercise everyone should try. Let me share with you my journey with ONE WORD and I hope this inspires you to decide on your word for the year 2021.

In 2017 I chose LISTEN. I learned to listen well in a conversation—I listened to what other people are saying. I learned to listen to myself and get tuned to what I need and want; I learned to listen to that inner voice, that still small voice inside of me which usually is prompting of the Holy Spirit; I learned to listen to not only what people say but listen to what they don’t say. 2017 was a great year of listening.

In 2018 I chose COURAGE. It was the year I braved the wilderness. It was the year I became brave in sharing who I am. Having courage as my one word enabled me to do things I would usually avoid doing. It was a great year and I accomplished a lot due to having an extra dose of courage.

In 2019 I chose TRANSFORM. Transform means to make a thorough or dramatic change in the form, appearance or character of, terms of my physical body, my spiritual being, my work, my attitude and more.

My one word this year 2020 is ALIGN. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I chose to do things only if they align with my values and goals. No extras, no distractions, no drama. It is quite liberating.

Now for the year 2021, my own word is … PERSIST! There are some projects I have started in the past years which I need to be diligent, consistent and persistent for me to accomplish the goal and finish the projects.

Choosing a word doesn’t have to be difficult at all. You may already know what you want to use while reading through this article. Maybe you need more time to think about it. Either way, I am excited for all of us. Let us enter the year 2021 with enthusiasm, hope and optimism. Let’s do this!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media Strategist in Hawai‘i. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading Aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend … and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Interactive Media Strategist with Wailea Realty Corp.