Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still fun activities locally you can do with the family!

hat’s a good fun family activity to do during the pandemic? In addition to going to the beach and hiking, I think visiting farms is a wonderful option. Do you agree? For this month’s Kwento-Kwentuhan, let’s talk story about some of the farms you can visit on Maui. Here are some of the farms I love and I hope you can visit some or all of them.

Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm is a great place to visit upcountry. They grow expansive lavender fields alongside many other rare and beautiful tropical plants. In addition to the scenery, make sure to try some of their lavender products, including scones, coffee, tea, and macarons. Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but re-opened recently with limited days and hours, Friday to Sunday.

Surfing Goat Dairy Farm is a certified humane goat farm located in Kula. The farm offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at goat herding and dairy farming. At Surfing Goat, visitors can experience a variety of tours. The Casual Tour is perfect for visitors on a time crunch and allows access to the farm and a brief tour, during which attendees can meet some goats. Another option is the Evening Chores Tour, a fun and hands-on experience that allows guests to assist in milking goats and putting them to bed in the evening. For those looking for an even more in-depth tour, there is the Grand Dairy Tour. This interactive option lets visitors learn how to care for goats, how to craft delicious goat cheeses, and even get some hands-on experience with milking goats. Reservations are required for tours and Surfing Goat Dairy is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ocean Vodka is a locally distilled vodka company which offers an in-depth tasting and farm tour. Ocean Vodka is created using sugarcane and the tour takes visitors through sugar cane fields and then into the distillery in order to understand the full process from start to finish.

‘Ulupalakua Tour. Maui Wine is located upcountry in ‘Ulupalukua. While this can be a long drive, it is certainly worth it. Visitors can walk through the vineyards on a very informative farm tour, and then enjoy a glass of locally sourced and produced wine in the Tasting Room. The grounds are large and beautifully maintained, so a visit to Maui Wine can be a wonderfully relaxing afternoon while on Maui.

Kula Country Farms grows and sells a wide variety of produce but they are best known for their you-pick strawberries and pumpkin patch in the fall. The farm is a great spot to stop for a snack while enjoying a day in Upcountry Maui and the pumpkin patch is a can’t-miss event every year. Kula Country Farms is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O‘o Farm offers two unique tours. One is a farm-to-table lunch tour where guests experience a meal sourced entirely with locally grown food. The other option is a “seed-to-cup” coffee tour, in which participants can learn the history and agriculture around coffee while enjoying some freshly harvested and brewed coffee. Both tours are by reservation.

Maui Alpaca Farm offers a variety of personalized, private tours and activities at their farm in Makawao. Visitors can get up close and personal with the beautiful alpacas during picnics, yoga classes, healing sessions and more.

Maui Butterfly Farm is located in Olowalu and offers a unique experience to visitors who may want to see beautiful butterflies up close while learning more about these gentle insects. The farm offers tours by appointment and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Leilani Farm Sanctuary is a large animal sanctuary located in Ha‘ikū. The Sanctuary is home to all types of rescued animals, including goats, cats, geese, donkeys, sheep, rabbits, tortoises, pigs, ducks, deer and even a cow. While visiting, guests can meet the animals or simply enjoy the beautiful and peaceful setting. The farm is a lush, tropical oasis and offers tours by appointment on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Maui Chocolate offers an in-depth tour of their cacao farm, as well as a chocolate tasting in their facility. Maui Chocolate is the only locally grown and produced chocolate on island, and their facility is a great stop for the whole family. Tours are by appointment.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media Strategist in Hawai‘i. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Interactive Media Strategist with Wailea Realty Corp.