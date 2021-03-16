Kwento Kwentuhan

2021 Easter Celebration

During this COVID 19 pandemic, how we celebrate Easter will certainly be different, and will also depend on what Easter means to each of us.

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Image courtesy Liza Pierce and Canva.com

E

aster 2021 is almost here. Easter 2020 was a blur. Do you remember what you did for Easter last year? It was the start of the pandemic. I remember Maui closed its doors to visitors in mid-March. Most offices and businesses were closed and we were told to stay safe by staying home.

This year looks a bit brighter. Vaccination distribution has started and continuing (slowly but surely). Social distancing is still required and big gatherings for Easter are discouraged. We are now, however, less anxious and more informed.

So, how are we going to celebrate Easter 2021? Maybe a little less restrictive than 2020 but we still need to be careful, mindful and considerate. Let’s look at two areas of Easter Celebration:

1. Spiritual Traditions (Church, Faith and Belief)

For Christian believers, it is traditional to go to church on Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday to them (including me) is not about the Easter Bunny. It is about celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Thus, celebrating with church family is very important. With the pandemic still around us, the churches have to make a decision whether to offer in-person services or online.

As a result of the pandemic, many churches are now set up to do online services using Zoom, Facebook Live, Youtube, Skype or other Live Streaming applications. Many people have become used to that. For a special weekend like Easter, however, many desire to celebrate at church in person. One solution is a “Drive By” church. Other churches hold services outside (open air is safer than gathering inside).

Are you going to church this weekend? Where and how? Whatever you do, please keep in mind that surges in COVID-19 cases usually happen after holidays so be extra careful and follow social distancing guidelines.

2. Family Traditions (Easter Egg Hunt, Family Easter Brunch or Dinner)

While there won’t be any large public Easter Egg Hunt events happening this year, families can still do an Easter Egg Hunt in their homes, yards and neighborhood. In addition to an Easter Egg hunt, other activities to do are various arts and crafts such as egg painting or coloring eggs using the traditional dipping methods. Another fun activity is baking—bake cupcakes, muffins or cookies.

And what about that holiday Easter Brunch or Easter Dinner? Oh, the ham, the seafood, and all the sides and trimmings that go with it? We can still prepare special meals but family gatherings should be limited. How about scheduling a Facetime, Zoom or Skype call with family and friends and plan to eat a celebratory meal together? No, it is not the same as being in the same room but families still experience togetherness and conversation while eating their favorite dishes.

Easter is almost here. What are you doing to prepare your heart for it? With large gatherings or not, the important thing is to look into our hearts and mind and reflect on what Easter means to us. It is only by knowing the “why” (Why are you celebrating Easter?) that we can truly and fully celebrate this special holiday. Happy Easter to all!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media Strategist in Hawai‘i. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Interactive Media Strategist with Wailea Realty Corp.