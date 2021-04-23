2021 Mother’s Day

Be a thoughtful Mother’s Day celebrant.

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Image courtesy Liza Pierce and Canva.com

There are tears of joy and tears of sadness. What tears are you going to shed on this Mother’s Day 2021?

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family as well as motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. Mother’s Day is celebrated around the world but not exactly on the same date. For example, in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which was on March 14 this year. In the United States and the Republic of the Philippines, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May, which is May 9th for 2021.

Mother’s Day is usually a happy day. It is a common practice for young children to make Mother’s Day arts and crafts in school around this time and they give them as gifts to their mom. There were many times when I had tears in my eyes reading my children’s little poems that came with the gifts. Sometimes they give photos of themselves and all the other possible cute and sentimental stuff you can imagine. For Mothers with adult children, they usually get a phone call or a visit. And yes, a call from children far usually brings tears of joy on mother’s eyes as well.

For many families, Mother’s Day is a day filled with joy and laughter, especially when the mom starts pulling out those photo albums and starts reminiscing about memories of their children growing up.

While Mother’s Day is a time of celebration for many, it is also a difficult time for some: for women who are in the process of waiting to be a mom (especially to those who have been waiting for a long time) … for those who miss their moms who passed away … for moms who miss their kids who passed away … for women who desire to be a mom but were told they physically can’t (this is tough). In these situations, tears of sadness are shed. May this Kwento-Kwentuhan remind us to be mindful and sensitive to the women around us. We’ll never know how a woman next to us feels about Mother’s Day.

And then there’s another group of Mothers who we can celebrate this year: those who opted to adopt or foster … or those who chose to be a dog mom and a cat mom and whatever pet mom they chose.

How are you celebrating Mother’s Day with your family this year? If your mom is still alive, make sure to give her all the love she deserves. Face time, ZOOM or a phone call would be great if you are away and can’t come visit. Send her flowers. Sing her a song. Think of creative ways to express your love for her. If your mom is Filipino, take her out to a Filipino restaurant or bring her to a Filipino grocery store.

Read the book “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch with your mom, and watch some sentimental tears falls down her eyes.

To all the Mothers reading this article, Happy Mother’s Day to you!

