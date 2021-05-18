Farmers’ Markets and Swap Meets

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

O

ne of the best shopping experiences is going to a Farmers’ Market, especially when buying fresh fruit, vegetables and produce. Buy local and buy fresh. It is also a great opportunity for you to meet local farmers and artisans and get to know Maui people more.

For this month’s Kwento-Kwentuhan, let’s talk about some of the popular Farmers’ Markets on Maui. I will also feature some of the new markets below.

Maui Swap Meet. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the most recommended place to go was the Maui Swap Meet, sometimes referred to as the Kahului Swap Meet. Its central location at the UH Maui College campus made it easy to visit. Unfortunately, the famous Maui Swap Meet at the UH Maui College area is still closed due to COVID-19. The good news: they announced their re-opening date just before I published my book—and the reopening date is June 12, 2021.

In the meantime, a new Kahului Swap Meet happens at the Maui Market Place parking lot on Dairy Road, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., no charge, with temperature checks and hand sanitizers provided. Masks are required and stores are arranged for proper social distancing. There are not as many vendors as the former Kahului Swap Meet but participation is evolving.

With that said, here are a few of the open Farmers’ Markets. Keep in mind masks are required when you go to these markets:

Upcountry Farmers’ Market. This is one of the oldest and most popular farmers’ markets on Maui. It is located at Kula Malu Town Center next to Longs Drugs in Pukalani. It is open on Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enjoy a beautiful early morning Upcountry with local produce from a variety of farms and locally made products. Phone: (808) 283-3257.

Nāpili Farmers’ Market. This is a popular and well-loved farmers market on the Westside. It is located at 4900 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. (corner of Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. and Nāpilihau St. in Lahaina). Open Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fresh Maui produce; local organically managed produce and other local products such as honey, fresh juices, kombucha and more. Vegan friendly. Phone: (808) 663-5060.

Maui Fresh Farmers’ Market. Located at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center at the Center Court. Open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to noon. They have local farm produce, gourmet food, plants and flowers. Phone: (808) 298-4289.

Farmers’ Market Kīhei. Located on N. Kīhei Road next to the ABC Store, Ululani Shave Ice and Sugar Beach Bake Shop. Open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a locally owned fruit and vegetable stand with fresh baked goods, dips and salsas. They also offer açaí bowls, breakfast bagels and smoothies.

Kumu Farms. Known for their delicious GMO-free papayas, Kumu Farms is located at the entrance of Maui Tropical Plantation. Although the Maui Tropical Plantation closed during the pandemic, Kumu Farms remains open. They also do Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes and they ship gift boxes of papaya and pineapple to the mainland. Open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone: (808) 244-4800.

La‘akea Village. This is a unique farmers’ market run by the non-profit organization with the same name. La‘akea Village empowers people of all abilities to live, work, learn, play and thrive together to live their greatest potential. Located at 639 Baldwin Ave. in Pā‘ia, open Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: (808) 579-8398.

New and relatively new farmers’ markets on Maui:

Farmers’ Market at Lahaina Jodo Mission. This is a new farmers’ market. They had a very successful opening and it is thriving. Open on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Farmers’ Market at Oskie Rice Arena in Kula. Open Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They also have a sister Farmers’ Market every Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Po‘okela Church (Olinda Road, just above Makawao Town).

Wailea Village Farmers’ Market. Wailea Village launched a weekly farmers’ market in its courtyard. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. This is in addition to their once-a-month Wailea Sunset Market that happens every first Thursday of the month.

Crafters and Farmers’ Market in Kihei. Located in the rear parking lot at Kukui mall, open from 8 a.m. to noon. A variety of vendors—worth checking out.

Wailuku Farms Fresh Fruit and Vegetables are being sold in front of Wailuku Coffee Company, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. This is a one-man market but I decided to include this here as the farmer, Erin Graves, has good choices of fresh fruit and vegetables harvested from his Wailuku Farm.

There you go my friends. I hope this list is helpful to you in your shopping. I hope you support local farmers by going to one or many of these Farmers’ Markets on Maui. Many of the vendors on these markets are also Filipino and it is always good to support our kababayan as well. Maraming salamat po!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media Strategist in Hawai‘i. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Interactive Media Strategist with Wailea Realty Corp.