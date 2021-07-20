Kwento Kwentuhan

Food Trucks on Maui 2021

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

here to get delicious food on Maui at an affordable price? Find some of the best Food trucks on Maui!

In 2017, I wrote a column about Food Trucks on Maui. It is time to talk story about it again and give you the 2021 updates.

There are many great Food Trucks on Maui. I will share three of my favorites, then will continue to share their stations where you can find clusters of them.

Three of my Favorite Food Trucks

1. Maui Fresh Streatery – Owned and operated by Chef Kyle Kawakami, this Food Truck is among locals’ favorites and sought by visitors too. Kyle Kawakami was a professor at UHMC and taught there for about ten years. He pursued his passion and in 2013 opened Maui Fresh Streatery. This Food Truck is known for delicious food as well as community service. Kyle has served hundreds of seniors during the pandemic through food distribution projects. Maui Fresh Streatery is found every Friday at the Ultimate Air Parking lot Kahului. Follow him on Instagram at @mauifreshstreatery for other locations because that is where he announces his schedule.

2. Geste Shrimp – Geste is one of the pioneers of Food Trucks on Maui, thus I refer to it as the “Grandfather of Food Trucks on Maui.” It is famous for its shrimp (as the name implies). Formerly located at the Kahului Harbor, it has now found its home at the Plate Lunch Market, which is the cluster of Food Trucks across the road from Costco Gas Station in Kahului. (More about this place later in the column.) Geste’s Shrimp Plate currently costs $15 which comes with twelve pieces of shrimp, two scoops of rice and a crabmac salad. There are assorted options on how the shrimp is cooked such as Hawaiian Scampi, Hot and Spicy, Spicy Pineapple and Lemon & Pepper. Take note they only accept cash. Follow them on Instagram at @gesteshrimptruck.

3. Vidad’s Local Kine Grindz – Vidad’s used to have a restaurant at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center but have since decided to simplify to only a Food Truck. Locals still flock to this place for classic Filipino dishes like pancit, lumpia and adobo fried rice. Since I am Filipino and I love Filipino food, this is in my top three on my list—my go to for pancit and halo halo. Their menu offers a variety of local food, not just Filipino food but also other island style grinds such as teriyaki, chicken katsu, kalbi and kimchi.

Location of Maui’s Food Trucks

1. Plate Lunch Market – This Food Truck cluster is across the road from Costco Gas Station. This is the most popular Food Truck station not only because it is close to the airport but also they have some of the best and most popular Food Trucks on Maui. Here you will find Thai Me Up, Ono Teppanyaki & Seafood, Like Poke …?, Tacos Maui 8 Wonder, Mo ‘Ono Hawai‘i, Kalei’s Lunch Box and the recent addition is Aunty Sandy’s Banana Bread (yes, the famous banana bread at Ke‘anae on the road to Hāna is now available in Kahului!)

2. Kahului Food Pod Near Marriott Courtyard – This is the second Food Truck park across from Costco, near Marriott Courtyard. Many of the Food Trucks here are from the former Kahului Food Truck Pod on Dairy Road which became popular in 2020 but suddenly closed. Kahului Food Pod is not the official name but I’m calling that here for reference. Some of the popular Food Trucks are Kraken Coffee, Sparky’s Food Company, Da Nani Pirates, Tsunami Burger, Aloha Thai Fusion, Kahiau’s Poke Truck and Aloha Eats (vegan).

3. Kihei Food Truck Park – This is the closest to where I live so I often visit here. Located at Pi‘ikea Avenue, right behind the Azeka Shopping Center parking lot. This is a well-designed Food Truck park. The trucks and trailers are in a semi-circle around covered and lit picnic tables. Here you can find Kraken Coffee (and you can do a drive thru for coffee), Vidad’s Local Kine Grindz, Wing Kings Maui, Tsunami Burger, Da Nani Pirates and Kitoko Maui (new Food Truck).

4. Lahaina Food Truck Park at 741 Waine‘e Street – Waine‘e Street is one street back from Front Street in Lahaina and that is where you will find the 741 Waine‘e Street Food Truck Park in a parking lot. It is easy to miss. I look for the white with red lettering “$5 Per Day” parking sign to make the turn. The parking lot/Food Truck park is across from the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church (across from their cemetery). Here you will find Kusina ni Jayboy, Baya Bowls, Koko Grindz, taquerEATa and Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas.

5. Ka‘anapali Food Truck Courtyard also known as the Honoapiilani Food Truck Park – The Ka‘anapali Food Truck Courtyard is located on Lower Honoapi‘ilani Highway on the border of Ka‘anapali and Honokōwai. It’s situated across the street from a strip mall that houses a Times Supermarket, Java Jazz coffee shop, snorkel rental shops and an array of convenience stores. A number of resorts are within walking distance, such as The Honua Kai Resort, The Mahana and The Ka‘anapali Beach Club. A couple of the trucks are open at 11 a.m., but the courtyard doesn’t truly come alive until about 5:30 p.m. The courtyard closes at 9 p.m. and is generally open Monday–Saturday. Food Trucks here are Liquid, El Taco Borracho, Thai Food by Suri, Hooked, Chunky Paniolo, Ba Gul Ba Gul, Da Food Anchor and Sparky’s.

6. Some of the Food Trucks have their own location apart from the parks or clusters I mentioned. Here is a quick round up of some of the famous ones, google the name for the exact location: The Edge (Lahaina), Merienda Maui (Lahaina Cannery Mall), South Maui Food Company (Kihei), Outrigger Pizza (Kīhei), Kina‘ole Food Truck (Kihei), Bully’s Burgers (Kula), Sumo Dogs Maui (Kahului), Maui Cookie Lab (Makawao) (yes cookie Food Truck!).

There are many more but it’s time to wrap up our Kwento-Kwentuhan for today. And a friendly reminder, not all Food Trucks take credit cards, so make sure to bring cash when you decide to try one of them or at least call ahead to inquire if they accept card payments.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media Strategist in Hawai‘i. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Interactive Media Strategist with Wailea Realty Corp.