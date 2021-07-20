Let’s Be a Community That Cares. … Get Vaccinnated

he COVID-19 virus is still a threat to our community and especially to people who are unvaccinated. We are now all too familiar with the fact that some people who get COVID-19 can become severely ill which can result in hospitalization and for many, the final loss in the death of their loved ones. A higher risk is the easy transmittal of the virus to close family members and friends, often due to their efforts to help those who are suffering. Even more scary is the fact that some who have the virus show no symptoms and can pass it on to others unknowingly. For this reason, it continues to be a good practice to wear a mask in public and to follow all the health and safety requirements from our government. Getting vaccinated is clearly the most important action each of us can take for our own health and safety as well as for our community.

Contrary to conspiracy theories circulating in social media and some public media outlets, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and free. These vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades, going through all the required stages of clinical trials, extensive testing and continuous monitoring. CDC also confirms these vaccines have received and continue to undergo the most intensive safety protocols in U.S. history. Scientists, here and throughout the world, confirm these vaccines are safe and effective.

The Fil-Am Voice strongly encourages our Maui community to get vaccinated because we care for our loved ones, our friends, our neighbors—for each other.

We know once you are fully vaccinated, you can resume many activities you did before the pandemic. Just think about doing the things you enjoy without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, or singing and dancing together again, except where required by federal, state or local laws.

Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family and our community healthy and safe, and at the same time, help end the damage to our economy caused by lockdowns, not only in our neighborhoods but around the world.

The sooner we get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to some sense of normalcy, so we can again enjoy all the things we used to do before the pandemic severely disrupted our lives. Let us all do our part to help our community be healthy and safe by being vaccinated. Finally, wouldn’t you want to protect your loved ones, families, and friends from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated? And wouldn’t you want everyone to do it, too?

What does the Holy Bible say about caring for our community? Philippians 2:3–4 says, Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. So, let’s all be what God calls all of us to be. Let us be a community who genuinely cares—get vaccinated today—for ourselves, for our loved ones, for each other.