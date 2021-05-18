Let’s Choose Love and Kindness Over Hate and Racism

I

n the past several years, we have seen many reports on hate and racism, not just in our country but in the world. It seems we live in a world full of hate. When did we become so numb we don’t even question it anymore? This past week, I was listening to a song by Josh Wilson entitled, Revolutionary. One of the lines of the song that really caught my ear is “Why does kindness seem revolutionary … and when did we let hate get so ordinary?”

Whenever I am with my grandbabies, I am struck by their joy, innocence, natural curiosity and the trust in their eyes, knowing they are loved. Even more striking is the reminder no babies are born with hate in their hearts—hate is learned by the words and examples of negative, hateful people around them. That is an urgent change we can all work on together—one by one, couple by couple, family by family, group by group, church by church, school by school, community by community.

Love is the choice we can make in every decision to be kind, to give care and concern to others, to place the welfare of all else above our own, to bring a smile to a baby’s face, which in turn brings a smile to our faces. Love is always the best choice.

Wilson’s song inspired me to remind us we all need to fervently, urgently strive to choose love and kindness over hate and racism. With all the negativity and division happening in our country right now, we need love and kindness more than ever. Let us pledge to choose kindness over hate, not just because it is the right thing to do but because it will make our country and the world a better place for us and the generations to follow.

Here are some of the lyrics of Josh Wilson’s song entitled Revolutionary:

Maybe you’re not like me

Maybe we don’t agree

Maybe that doesn’t mean we gotta be enemies.

Maybe we just get brave

Take a big leap of faith

Call a truce so me and you can find a better way.

Let’s take some time, open our eyes, look, and listen, yeah

And we’re gonna find we’re more alike than we are different, yeah.

Why does kindness seem revolutionary?

When did we let hate get so ordinary?

Let’s turn it around, flip the script,

Judge slow, love quick

God help us get revolutionary…

I hope this song will inspire all of us to choose kindness over hate. Let us start today. Let love be woven into the depths of our hearts, to be expressed in kindness in our actions, to give good care to ourselves so we can be of better service to others.

Daily I am reminded of the words in the Holy Bible that our calling is intimately tied in to how Jesus lived, as described in Micah 6:8—do what’s right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with God. What a wonderful world it will be if and when we all choose love and kindness over hate. Let’s begin now!

God bless us all!