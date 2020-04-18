Let’s Talk Pinoy!

T

he saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” This is not the case in Hawai‘i. The months of February and March had a lot of rain that will bring April flowers and weeds. Due to a lot of rain, we have flood advisories or flood warnings and even tornado warnings. Tornadoes in Hawai‘i? Yes, we had tornado warnings in March. On top of that, we are still trying to overcome this coronavirus or COVID-19. As if we don’t have enough things going on in our island. Please continue to do our share by staying healthy, practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face and practice social distancing.

Let’s visit our friends Angel and Michael and see what’s going on with them this month, shall we?

“Uncle, this is Angel,” as she peeks out from behind him, she gives a simple hand wave.

Uncle Ray grabs her kamay (hand) and pulls her into a giant gagap-pan (hug). “Mikey’s first girlfriend! I’m so magayaya (happy)! Your dad will be masaya (happy) but your mom will be more naragsak (happy). Welcome to the family!” Nearly crushing her with a massive yakap (hug), Michael pries her away. “Uncle magimmang (stop), please magimmang (stop), you’re embarrassing her!”

As he let her go, he raises his lima (hand) and wipes his eyes. “Uncle, are you freaking crying? Sheez, come on! Go! Please, you’re embarrassing me!”

“Welcome to the family Angel! You have so many more people to meet. Oops, I have said too much, haven’t I? Here, take this,” handing out a business card to Angel. “This is my card, I have my number there. You can call me anytime you need help. Remember, you are part of the family now.” He gave a smirk ngiti (smile) to Angel.

“Thank you, Uncle Ray,” said Angel shyly.

Uncle Ray turns to Michael, “I think it’s time for you to take this napintas (beautiful) lady home. You have enough trouble already for the day. Where did you park? I’ll take you there before these junkies bust up your pretty nawong (face). Hop in.”

They both obediently walk towards the police car. Michael opened the back driver side door for Angel and let her hop in then he followed.

“I parked by Foodland Uncle Ray,” said Michael as soon as Uncle Ray turned the ignition.

“You know, Michae … ” Uncle Ray said in a low tone.

“Here we go,” says Michael in his mind. Uncle Ray only calls him Michael when it’s a serious talk. He means well but this is not the best time to get scolded, especially when he is with this maanyag (beautiful) girl.

Uncle Ray continues, “You should not be going to these kinds of places especially that our homeless population is increasing. You don’t know how dangerous these people are. I would hate to see you being put away in a black body bag. If I cannot protect you, do you know what I am going to get from your nanay (mother)? Your crazy Filipina nanang (mother)?”

“I’m sorry Uncle. We will avoid this place and other places where the homeless hang out” is all what Michael could say.

“Ok, Mikey, make good choices. And take good care of the makasta (beautiful) lady here. Stay out of trouble.” Uncle Ray said with a smirk on his mukha (face).

“Thank you Uncle Ray for saving us tonight. And thank you for the ride. Good night,” says Angel.

“Thank you Uncle Ray. Have a good night,” says Michael.

Then they walk quietly to Michael’s 2017 Chevy Camaro Convertible.

Michael opens the passenger side of the kotse (car), only to crash straight into his own fender and fumble his tulbek (keys). Then Michael walks to the driver side, jumps in and fires up his lugan (car). He smiles, turns to Angel and asks “Where do you want to go maganda (beautiful) lady?”

Angel: Gutom nako (I’m hungry). Do you want to mangan (eat) Filipino food? I’m craving for dinardaraan (chocolate meat). Do you eat that?

Michael: Of course, I do. It’s Auntie Dee’s favorite. My Uncle Sonny always cooks that when we have family gatherings. Mavisin nga (I’m hungry) too. Where should we go?

Angel: Hmmm … Oh I know. How about the Ilocandia Filipino Store?

Michael: Oh yeah. The one that is located at the Lahaina Square Shopping Center. My mom shops for vegetables and her favorite cracker, Skyflakes there. Hmm … I can’t wait to kaon (eat) … Mabisbisin nak (I’m so hungry).

Angel: Let’s go before they close!

Michael drove quietly and in a few minutes they reached the place.

Angel couldn’t wait. She came out of the auto (car) as soon as Michael parked the takay (car) and the engine was still running. She signaled “hurry” to Michael before she entered the door. Michael turned off the engine, grabbed his wallet and hurried to catch up with Angel.

When he opened the door, a distinctive smell greeted his nostrils that tells you it’s a Filipino store. Ahh … It must be the fish sauce or the vinegar or combination of all the food that is in the food warmer. When he looked at Angel, she already ordered a plate. Angel ordered a serving of white rice, pinakbet (mixed veggies—string beans, eggplant, okra, bittermelon and tomatoes) and chicken adobo.

“Can you order the dinardaraan (chocolate meat) and I will just share with you? Thanks … ” Angel said without waiting for an answer.

Michael ordered half a serving of white rice, half a serving of pancit (noodles), dinardaraan, it’s also called dinuguan (chocolate meat) and tortang talong (eggplant with egg).

They paid and went out to find a table. Angel chose the one in the corner.

They sat down and started eating.

“Here, try the dinuguan (chocolate meat),” Michael spooned a decent portion and said “Open!” Angel hesitated. “I’ll try not to miss it if you open wide enough.” She opened her mouth and the warm concoction was deliciously satisfying. He said nothing as she chewed, just watched her, with a big isem (smile) until she swallowed.

He fed her the next bite, “Kuman (eat)!”

He was about to feed her another bite but Angel scooped some chicken adobo and she fed him. The food was so delicious that he closed his eyes to savor it.

“Open up, malagu (beautiful), it tastes good as you.”

His words tickled her ears which made her rupa (face) flush red as she tried to suppress a pahiyum (smile).

Taking turns feeding each other, they discussed their favorite foods, their plans for the weekend and their memorable places they’ve ever been. Her stories excited him and his jokes made her laugh so loud.

Michael doesn’t want the night to end but it’s getting late. Uncle Ray’s voice is echoing in his ear. “It’s getting late. I should take you home before we get into another situation and Uncle Ray is not here to protect us.”

“Yes, we better get going,” Angel agreed. “Will you be okay driving from Lahaina to Pā‘ia? It’s going to be a long drive.”

The drive to Pā‘ia was quiet. Michael kept sneaking side glances to Angel who was so quiet and occupied.

“When will I see you again,” he asked.

Angel opened her mouth to answer, she realized she didn’t have an answer so she shut it.

“I had a great day today. It was a great adventure with you. Can I see you tomorrow,” he asked again.

“How about I call you to let you know,” Angel answered in a low voice.

Michael raked a hand through his hair. He wanted to see her again. In fact, he wanted to be with her all the time. He’s malipayon (happy) when he’s with her. Doesn’t she like me? Or does she have a boyfriend?

“You can just drop me off in front of the post office,” Angel interrupted his thoughts.

Drop off a maganda (beautiful) lady at a post office? Late at night? “I can drop you to your house,” he offered.

“No, here is fine,” said Angel who opened the door as soon as the sakyanan (car) stopped. “I had a great time today. Thank you,” and exited the sasakyan (car).

Hmmmmm … why does Angel not want Michael to drop her to her house? Why can’t she give an answer when can he see her again? Find out and keep an eye out for my column every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen), and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and earned her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College and her Bachelors of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i—West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is now part of the Travel Club of Saladmaster and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancun, Mexico with the love of her life, Paul Manzano. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.