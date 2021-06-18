Let’s Talk Pinoy!

T

he month of June is the month of celebrations especially for the graduates. This year, we made history by having the first graduates who did virtual learning. Congratulations to all the graduates of the Class of 2021.

Let’s not forget that in June we also celebrate Father’s Day. We thank all the fathers for being able to celebrate last month’s Mother’s Day. This month, we thank all the mothers for being able to celebrate Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures. Thank you for your unconditional love and support you give to the children.

Let’s visit Angel and Michael and see what’s going on with this month, shall we?

Michael goes in for another anggo (kiss) and grabs her kamot (hand).

“Go pack some damit (clothes) and your important stuff,” Michael says.

“Huh? Where are we … ,” Angel tries to ask.

“Away from here … . Alistuam (hurry) and meet me outside,” Michael firmly says.

“Only the important ones,” Angel thinks while she hurries to her room.

“What am I packing?” she asks herself.

She opens the closet and grabs the backpack Rosie gave her and walks towards the bed and looks around the room.

She grabs her toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush and a hair clip. She opens the drawer, takes a couple of shirts, underwear and a pair of jeans. Then she reaches for the sweater hanging in the closet.

“This is the only important stuff I have with me,” Angel says and hugs the sweater. It is the sweater she was wearing when she left the Philippines.

Her Tatay (dad) gave her his secret stash of pera (money) he earned from gathering bottles and cans and selling it to a recycling place near the market when he was still able to work. He told her to buy herself a gift for her 18th birthday. She decided to buy a royal blue sweater and Converse shoes. Royal blue is her and her Amahan (dad’s) favorite color.

She takes her pair of shoes underneath the closet. She unwraps the plastic bag and there it is, her very worn Converse shoes.

“I know this is old but it’s the only thing that keeps me going. My remembrance to my family who sacrificed a lot especially my yama (dad).”

She wraps it back with the plastic bag and neatly puts it in her backpack. Then she wipes a tear at the edge of her eyes.

“Are you almost done?” Michael pops his head at the ganhaan (door).

Angel frantically loads things from her restroom. White Flower, Eskinol, and Snail White. Tossing cotton balls and Q-tips into her small bag.

“Why are you taking that stuff?” Michael snerks.

“Girl survival stuff!” Angel rolls her eyes.

“Just load the essential stuff Angel, we can buy the rest later. We just need to get out of here,” says Michael.

“Eskinol is essential, Michael. It’s the secret to having a clear and young looking nawong (face).” Angel points to the bag.

“Ah!” Michael gasps. He hurriedly goes to the room and begins to load bayo (clothes) into a bag. He comes across a red dress. “Wow” he says.

Angel quickly grabs the dress from him and presses it up against her body as she poses for him. “Do you like it?” she asks him with a smirk in her smile.

Michael stares wide eyed, holds his breath and doesn’t say anything.

Angel laughs and while tossing it aside and winking at him says “Later.”

Michael stumbles over her shoes and tosses sandals and sneakers into another bag.

Michael finishes bagging all her malan (clothes) in two shakes. She really doesn’t have very much.

He pops up and asks. “Angel, sweet rupa (face), are you done?”

“Yes, I am done,” she says nervously.

“Alistuam (Hurry), let’s go.” Michael grabs the backpack from her and then grabs her gamat (hand).

“Where are we going?” Angel asks.

“Just lock the pintuan (door) and let’s go to the sasakyan (car),” says Michael.

Angel looks around the balay (house) then locks the puwerta (door) with her pang‘able (key).

They walk to the sakyanan (car) hand in hand.

Michael opens the passenger side of the kotse (car), only to crash straight into his own fender and fumble his susi (keys). Then Michael walks to the driver side, jumps in and fires up his lugan (car). He smiles, turns to Angel and asks, “Where do you want to go maganda (beautiful) lady?”

“Huh?! I thought you had a plan.”

“Let’s go to my place for a while. Mom’s not home yet. I need to grab a few things there,” Michael says firmly and presses the button to turn on the saken (car).

As they pull out of the driveway and Angel turns around to look at the bahay (house), Lydia’s voice and thoughts of cries and shouts run through her mind. Not the greatest memories but memories indeed and in a sort of way this horror palace is all she knows and has been the closest thing to “home” in a long time.

She turns back to face Michael and smiles. “This quirky man. Here to take me away, huh?” she looks forward blushing, forward to her new future, whereever it leads.

As they turn onto Hāna Highway, a man stands at Lower Paia restroom snapping camera shots of the lugan (car).

Another man snapping pictures at them? Or only of Angel? Who is it this time? Will they be able to get away without any altercation or confrontation?

Keep an eye out for the next issue. Please visit us on our facebook page and leave us a comment or idea at www.facebook.com/filamvoicemaui.

I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen), and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!).

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and earned her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College and her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i—West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is now part of the Travel Club of Saladmaster and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancun, Mexico with the love of her life, Paul Manzano. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.