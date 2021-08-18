Let’s Talk Pinoy!

I

t’s back to school time. How was your experience in buying your kids’ school supplies? Are you happy the kids are finally going back to the classroom to learn? It’s no longer logging in to the laptop or computer to join the class. Of course, not everyone is happy about kids going back to the school because of safety/health concerns. Well, we can’t please everybody. No matter what you do or what you say, someone will not be happy about it. The best thing to do is stay healthy. Boost your immune system by eating healthy and exercise regularly. Always practice personal hygiene. And have a good night’s sleep.

Let’s see what’s going on with Michael and Angel this month and where they will be going next, shall we?

“Your bahay (house) is so big. It’s napintas (beautiful)! Only the mayaman (rich) people in the Philippines have this kind of balay (house). Do you have maids too?”

“Sorta. We have a bale (house) cleaner who comes to the bahay (house) just to tidy up a bit every day. We also have a yard man who comes every Wednesday morning. And a handyman who comes in to do some light repairs. Nanay (Mom) sometimes has a cook who comes to the balay (house) to prepare food but she actually loves to bake.

“In West Philadelphia born and raised, on the playground is where I spent most of my days, Chilling out maxin, relaxing all cool, and shooting some b-ball outside of school,” Angel sings bobbing her head.

“When a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble in my neighborhood. I got in one little fight and my Ima (mom) got scared and said, you’re moving in with,” Angel looks at Michael who is grinning ear to ear.

“With your aunty and uncle from Bel-Air!” They both laugh while singing.

“Oh come on! It’s not like that. Seriously, we are not really manggaran on (rich). You know, we have the big maanyag (beautiful) bahay (house), the nice cars and the family reputation status but really we are up to our necks in debt. It’s actually the opposite honestly. Sometimes I wish we acted more like normal people rather than trying to impress the world and keep up with the Joneses.”

Michael turns off the car engine and opens his pintuan (door). He walks to Angel’s side and opens the ganhaan (door) for her.

Michael: “Let’s go to my room … ”

Angel looks at him with horror in her eyes.

“It’s not what you think, silly,” he says with a grin on his face. “I just have to go get a change of clothes and other important things. We will go to another balay (house).”

“Whaaaat? You have another balay (house)?” Angel looks completely bewildered.

Michael punches in numbers on the key pad and pushes the lukub (door) inward.

“Yes, my parents have a bale (house) in Kīhei, a house in Kula and an apartment building in Nāpili. It’s my dad’s ‘retirement’ portfolio that he keeps talking about. Most of them are being rented out and managed by a property manager. Come in.” Michael holds the puwerta (door) so Angel can go in.

“Oh wow. Your bahay (house) is so big and maganda (beautiful). It’s so amazing.

Here I am dreaming of just having my own room and a simple trabaho (job) when your family has so much land,” Angel replies.

“It’s okay Anj, my family has been in Hawai‘i for so long that I cannot even remember who is the one who came here,” responds Michael.

Michael closes the ridaw (door) behind and continues to walk to the living room then to the stairs.

“How about Ingkong (Grandpa)?” Angel asks while slowly walking upstairs glancing at the pictures on the wall.

“Lolo (Grandpa)?” Michael questions. “Nobody talks about him, so I really don’t know.”

“Whaaat? How can you not know about your Apo Lakay (Grandfather)? Is he still alive? Nokarin (Where) is he?” Angel asks.

Michael unlocks his room and goes to the closet. He grabs a bag and tosses some shirts in it.

“Hello?” Angel says and closes the pintuan (door).

“Michael?” Angel persists.

Michael doesn’t respond and goes to the restroom and loads some body products into another bag.

Angel grins. “Oh, you want to ignore me huh?” she says to herself.

She decides to stand by the bathroom pasbul (door) doing a sexy pose where she can barely contain her laugh.

“What about now? Can you tell me about Lolo (Grandpa)? San o (Where) is he?”

Michael exhausts a deep breath and snaps his toothbrush. “I don’t wanna … .” As he turns around, he sees her standing there and a bit startled, he stumbles on his words.

Angel stands by the bathroom ganhaan (door), flaunting her figure and over emphasizing her chest. Smirking as she looks at him.

He stutters a bit and turns back around. “I don’t want to talk about him,” he says as he drops his head looking into the bathroom sink. “Oh, there is a pubic hair in this sink, how embarrassing,” he says to himself. He slowly shifts his eyes to the ground and scans the area just using his eyeballs so as to not make it so obvious. “OMG, there is a lot of pubic hair everywhere!” A panic alarm goes off in his head.

He quickly walks backwards and into Angel as she stumbles backwards and falls down almost bumping her head on the bed frame.

“Oh my gosh Michael, what was that about,” Angel asks.

Michael is now standing in the doorway, leaning, smiling and trying to act normal. “Oh nothing,” he says while trying to cover as much area of the pintuan (door) as possible.

Angel tries to get up and her kamay (hand) slips as she falls down again.

“Oof!” Her face slides to the rug. Her ima (hand) is on top of something under the bed. She clenches her kamot (hand) and pulls it out. It is a magazine. Playboy. Shocked, she gasps.

Michael screeches and tries to grab the magazine.

Swiftly, Angel moves it just out of reach and they struggle on the ground.

Angel laughs and continues to tease him. He struggles to capture the magazine in her hands.

Rolling on the ground, the struggle quickly changes as Angel turns around. And as Michael lies on top of her, their faces close up.

Michael looks her in the eyes and then to her labi (lips). “Oh, she’s so malagu (beautiful),” he says to himself.

Moving his gaze down to her labi (lips), he gives her a kiss.

They kiss and the magazine drops to the carpet.

So where is this kiss leading to? Keep an eye for the next issue. Please visit us on our Facebook page and leave us a comment or ideas at www.facebook.com/filamvoicemaui.

I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen) and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is now part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.