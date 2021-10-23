The Life You Save May Be Your Own

Get the vaccine.

N

ever before has the world faced a health crisis like this life and death pandemic. COVID-19 does not discriminate. It does not know or care who you are, how many children you have, who you love or where you live. To date, 99 percent of deaths from this virus are the unvaccinated. This is a fact documented throughout the planet, so far causing 700,000 deaths in America alone. Yes, our United States of America. Most of these deaths were preventable. Even children are dying and medical scientists everywhere are working night and day to create a vaccine for youngsters. Get the vaccine.

There are some faith believers who believe our faith in God will supernaturally shield us from COVID-19 illness. No one is immune from this deadly disease. We know full well—even with our faith, this disease is killing and destroying the lives of many of our neighbors. Being a believer comes with great responsibility, as mentioned in two Bible passages: John 13:35, Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples and John 15:13, There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. The question for us as believers—How can the body of Christ be indifferent to the suffering of the vulnerable? May our worship services to our Almighty be a source of salvation—not a source of sickness and death.

Pope Francis launched a powerful appeal for people to get vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 vaccines, calling it an “act of love.” In this recent message to the world—the Pope praised the work of researchers and scientists in producing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. The Pope added the vaccine “brings hope to end the pandemic.” The Pope said further, “getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable.” What a deeply caring message from the Pope when he reminded us that “no matter how small, love is always grand—small gestures for a better future.”

We all know from our medical hospital frontliners most COVID-19 positive patients in the hospitals everywhere are those who are unvaccinated. Our healthcare workers are overworked and tired from taking care of COVID patients. Many hospitals are overwhelmed and operating over their bed capacity and some have built makeshift shelters for those who await their turn to get urgently needed care. Military medics and doctors have been summoned to assist because many nurses, orderlies and even doctors have given up in sheer exhaustion—and the numbers defecting are growing.

Our hospital healthcare workers need our support. They are pleading for help. The best way to help them, to help ourselves, to help each other—is to get vaccinated. In every community, in most neighborhoods, no matter where you are, the vaccine is available for you and your loved ones. Do it today. It is a matter of life and death. Be part of the solution. We must all do this together to save lives—your own and all who matter most to you.

Be a part of the solution. Do not become one of the statistics of those who did not get vaccinated and died. What a glorious day it will be when we finally beat this pandemic … Let us do our part to stop and end COVID-19. Get the vaccine today!