When Electing Our National Leader… CHARACTER MATTERS

hat a refreshing experience to have watched the inauguration of our new President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, the center of our democracy! The difference presented a stark contrast to what we have been through the last four years—chaos created by the former administration. Now we look forward to a time full of hope, a sense of normalcy and stability, and the blessings of decency and compassion.

The last administration reminded us that with tribalism we fall into a state of mind which is destructive to our democracy, ultimately leading to the attack of our Capitol in Washington D.C. carried out by extremist and racist elements in our country. The inauguration of President Biden and Vice-President Harris marks a new chapter in our American democracy where once again, decency and respect for the law will guide our decision-making, first and especially among our leaders.

Our new administration now faces many crises and challenges. More than ever before, I am confident President Biden’s message of unity will resonate and be implanted in the hearts of Americans, so that once again, we and the world will call our country the “beacon of freedom” for democracy to remain strong, steady and welcoming to all who wish to live their lives with freedom of choice. President Biden said at his inauguration, “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire that destroys everything in its path.” This statement from the President reminds us that “united we stand, divided we fall.” We are all Americans who love this country.

At this moment, President Biden and Vice-President Harris have assembled a team of competent administrators to address the priorities needed by the American people. These newly-appointed administrators represent the best talent to be found in the diversity that is the foundation of strength, creativity and hope that continues to be the inspiration that drives us into the future. At the top of the list are:

• Getting the pandemic under control;

• Putting people back to work;

• Giving attention to climate change;

• Mitigating systemic racial inequities;

• Immigration reform;

• Getting our children back to school;

• Acceleration of DACA processes;

• Transparency and accountability;

• Renovation, renewal and innovation; and

• Respect for the law.

All of us are invited, encouraged and urged to join the march going forward. Make your decision today to be counted once more. America needs us NOW!