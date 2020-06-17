Your Vote, Our Voice …

Your vote is our voice

Let us lead the way.

Your vote is our voice

We are here to stay.

Your vote is our voice

For our dreams’ pathway.

Your vote is our voice

To a brighter day.

VOTE BY MAIL. The better way.

Why? How? Tell me more.

EASY/QUICK. You decide when and where to vote. No lines. No exposure to germs. Privacy. No hassle.

CONVENIENT. Vote, no matter where you are, for whatever reason—especially for our local election.

COST LESS. No need to recruit, train, pay workers, or maintain polling places.

REDUCE INFLUENCES. Impact from outside influences mostly disappear. Only you know why and who gets your support.

INCREASE PARTICIPATION. Allow every registered voter a convenient way to have their voice heard.

Leaders matter. All candidates for this year’s election have filed papers for elected office. This is an especially important year for effective leadership as we face a worldwide public health challenge with its universal, global economic impact on all life on the planet. A pandemic crisis requires boldness, clarity of purpose, continuous communication and the ability to bring everyone together in spirit. What are these candidates offering for solutions? What are their priorities for leading us in these difficult times and in the days ahead? Who inspires in you the spirit of Bayanihan, the willingness to work together for the betterment of all?

Why are you running for office? is the most pressing question for each candidate. Why do you want to give up your privacy and get into the limelight? Listen carefully to the responses, then track the progress of each candidate along the way.

For the Class of 2020, many of you will be voting for the first time this year. This is an opportunity for you as a collective body to create the shape and content of your future. You might look at this vote as a defining moment, the experience that defines who you are that will last a lifetime. This is your MOMENT—and you must demand a better together. We need you. You know the power of a moment led by and for the next generation. YOU are the next generation. Make it count. Take the torch and plant your stake. Build the future that you desire, that you believe in, that is worthy of your fight.

As you decide about your vote in 2020, ask yourself: Is this a person who touches my heart? Does this person’s experience match what I know to be true from my own life? What abilities and skills has this candidate demonstrated for leadership and community building? Is this a trustworthy person? Would I want to invite this person to meet my family and friends? How does this person make me feel valued, helpful and appreciated?

Do not vote for someone who has the best chili and rice, the best slogan, the most money or is the most popular. Instead, look for the person who can actually do the job for our community. Examine their history, their values and how they have served others.

Unemployment, food shortages and housing are now the concerns of every person. As many more die every day, how can we as a caring community begin to hold hands and walk together to the light? Does the end of the tunnel look reachable from here? Let us leave no one behind.

Today, there is an outcry across our nation and around the world for leaders to listen to their people demanding for social justice. The ongoing peaceful protests are increasing daily, both here and abroad, to amplify the same message. Over fifty years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. explained the plight of America’s people of color, two years after the riots in Los Angeles, saying, “In the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard.”

The challenge remains. More than ever—make your voice heard.

Leaders matter. Leadership makes a difference. Let them hear your voice. Make your vote count.

YOUR VOTE IS OUR VOICE.