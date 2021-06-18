Community… in action

Editor’s note: Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com. This month’s column was compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

The projected completion date for the renovations is the fall. “We still need to refinish the floors and do some minor touches to the underside of the roof. We are also in the planning phases of repairing the bridge. If anyone wants to volunteer to help maintain the landscaping during construction, please email bahaykubomaui@gmail.com” said Zaldy Ugalino, president of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. “We’re so grateful to the County of Maui for the grant, the donors and the volunteers who worked so hard. Sadly, we are now short of a lead volunteer. Doug Cernal never missed a weekend volunteering his carpentry skills, hard work and leadership until his unexpected passing in April.”

Monetary donations are still needed and can be mailed to Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, 32 Hapua Place, Wailuku, HI 96793.

T-shirt sales are still available through flipsideurbanapparel.com.

BINHI AT ANI

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for small gatherings outside (no more than eighty guests) and “drive-by” parties. There are specific COVID-19 rules. Please contact the office at (808) 877-7880 for more information. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Night Under the Stars

On July 3, Binhi at Ani will hold A Night Under the Stars which will feature the twenty-one 2021 Binhi at Ani Scholarship Recipients and the 2021 newly elected Board of Directors. Seats are limited to 200 guests. Special Sponsorship / Advertising packages are available (Platinum-$1000; Gold-$600) while individual seats are at $30 for the prime rib/fish dinner. Advertising rates are $200 for a one-page color ad in the Program booklet. Contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 for more information.

Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Binhi at Ani continues hosting free vaccination clinics with one more scheduled in late June.

Time for the Shots III—will be administered by the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Nursing Program on Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine. You may, however, register for an appointment via the QR code in the flyer (see below) or through this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A5AB2DA3FEC07-binhi2

Two hundred individuals received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination during the initial Bakuna at Binhi on March 18. Another sixty registered at Binhi on March 29 for the Moderna vaccine at War Memorial gymnasium. One hundred Veterans and their families were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on April 24, 77 individuals were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on May 1 and 74 individuals were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on May 29.

Stay tuned to Binhi’s Facebook page for more updates on the Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program, which provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui, continues to need additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or call Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductibe donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Awards

Thanks to the success of the inaugural Binhi at Ani Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the nine Scholarship Partners [In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa, Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal, Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, Kula and Hoku, McDonalds of Maui, Suzanne Michelle McGrath, Maui Island Cozy Dental and Renato & Maria A.F. Etrata Foundation], Binhi at Ani will award twenty-one $1,000 scholarships, with the two top-rated scholars receiving $2,000. The Scholarship Recipients will be featured at the July 3 A Night Under the Stars event.

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The inaugural Binhi at Ani Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament was held on May 30 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Winning the Mayor Michael Victorino Cup was Team 4A (Cascao Jiu Jitsu consisting of Ceejay Santos, Keanu Mollena-Loo, Moku Loo, and Steve Rappenecker). Winning the Par 3 contests on Holes 6, 8 and 17 were Glenn Ruidas, Cary Kochi and Mike Rambaud.

Winning the Closest to the Pin on Hole #3 (and the Jackpot worth $980.00) by scoring a Hole-In-One was Desiree Ting.

“Mahalo to all the Sponsors, Donors and Volunteers who contributed to the success of Binhi’s first Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament,” said Tournament Chairperson Arnel Alvarez. “Without everyone’s participation and assistance, it would not have been the success it was. We look forward to next year’s golf tournament on March 6, 2022 at The Dunes at Maui Lani.”

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced its 2021 Scholarship recipients, all of whom will receive a $1,000 scholarship except for the top-rated scholar identified below, who will receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholars will be officially presented at the Gintong Pamana Leadership & Scholarship Awards Banquet on June 29.

Emma Ayersman, daughter of Loren and Lorna Ayersman. The King Kekaulike High School graduate will attend Whitworth University, majoring in Pre-Physical Therapy.

Caitlin Raquel Lizada Baclay, daughter of Ryan Tongoy Baclay and Jacqueline Lizada Baclay. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Biology.

Liam Caldwell, son of William and Eileen Caldwell. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Arizona State University, majoring in Biological/Biomedical Sciences.

Jumar Dela Cruz, son of Judy and Marivic Dela Cruz. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Business Administration.

Maria Magdalaine Anjeleigh Rabino Dela Cruz, daughter of Florante and Marjorie Dela Cruz. The St. Anthony High School graduate will attend University of Washington, majoring in BioChemistry.

Mai Huyhn, daughter of Oanh Huynh. The Maui High School graduate will be attending St. Olaf, majoring in History, Mathematics and Law.

Maria Hea Arabella Inong, daughter of Noel Ingel Inong and Jojie Soria Inong. The Maui High School graduate will be attending University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Dentistry.

Moses Ligot, son of Rey and Alma Arellano. The Maui High School graduate will be attending University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Graphic Design.

Sydnie Matsuda, daughter of Mark and Gwyn Matsuda. The Maui High School graduate will be attending Pacific University Oregon, majoring in Education.

Clouie Jean Salacup, daughter of Edgard and Lyn Salacup. The Maui High School graduate will be attending San Diego State University, majoring in Psychology.

Lovely Salazar, daughter of Roberto and Juliana Salazar. The Maui High School graduate will be attending Seattle University, majoring in Nursing.

Sofia Hinale‘a Stupplebeen, daughter of Troy Kapono Stupplebeen and Marilyn Mamuad Stupplebeen. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Business Marketing, Communication and International Business.

Rayna Lyn Tomita-Cadavona, daughter of Robert and Sheree Cadavona. The Maui High School graduate will attend University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Culinary Arts.

Cameron Diedre Viernes, daughter of Virgil and Courtney Viernes. The University of Hawai‘i Maui College graduate will attend Oregon Institute of Technology, majoring in Information Technology.

Keeana Agoo Villamar, daughter of Marcelo and Alma Villamar. The Maui Preparatory Academy graduate will attend Scripps College, majoring in English & Environmental Analysis, Psychiatry Neurology & Marketing in Social Media. Villamar is the top-rated scholar and will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Jadynne Zane, daughter of Darryl & Jeremy Zane. The Maui High School graduate will attend University of Southern California, majoring in Bioengineering.

St. Theresa’S Filipino Catholic Club

On May 14, 2021, St. Theresa’s Filipino Catholic Club presented its annual Flores de Mayo Festival. 2019–2021 Queen Brianna Ramos Ravida, daughter of Roland and Leony Ravida, reigned over the ceremonies. Also present were 2017–2018 Queen Sienna Jolie Patao Racoma, daughter of Jojo and Lorly Racoma and 2016 Queen Raellyn Mae Santos Gilo, daughter of Eisen and Noe Gilo.

St. Theresa’s Filipino Catholic Club also paid a special tribute to Reverend Monsignor Terrence A.M. Watanabe who departs St. Theresa and will be Rector and Pastor at St. Anthony’s Church in Wailuku.