Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi at Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be provided, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Annual Barrio Fiesta

Plans are underway for the 54th Annual Barrio Fiesta to be held on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. If you are interested in being a food vendor or business vendor, contact Chairperson Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861. If you are interested in being a Sponsor, contact Co-Chairperson Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 294-5510.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Many thanks to the sponsors, golfers, donors and volunteers for the Binhi at Ani 2023 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament held on March 5, 2023 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The first place team was Hawaii Laborers Union Local 368, Team 2 (Alan Tobosa, Sonny Domingo, Ronson Smith-Marras, Rolando Ibara), which won the Mayor’s Cup sponsored by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr., and presented by Sharon Zalsos Banaag, Executive Assistant to the Mayor. Congratulations also to Mario Castro for winning the On/Off the Green contest on Hole #6, donated by Bill and Amy Ruidas, World Class Travelers; to Matthew Talavera for winning the Closest to the Pin contest on Hole #8, donated by Levi Aguinaldo; to Richard Jose for winning the On/Off the Green contest on Hole #17, donated by Jeanice Garcia Paa of Pyramid Insurance Centre, Ltd.; to Perry Yadao for winning the $890 Jackpot on Hole #3; to Celso Vila for winning the Early Bird Prize, donated by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura; and to Jim Diegel for winning the Grand Prize—roundtrip airfare to Manila from Honolulu—sponsored by Philippine Airlines.

Bayanihan Feeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of February 28, a total of 12,992 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Consul General Emil T. Fernandez Reception

Maui welcomed Consul General Emil T. Fernandez with a reception on March 5, followed by a meeting on March 6 at the office of Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. and a private lunch hosted by Tante Urban and Tante’s Island Cuisine. Maraming salamat po to all the donors who contributed to the reception: Four Sisters Catering, McDonalds of Kahului, Tante’s Island Cuisine, Paradise Supermart, Asian Mart and Fast Food LLC, Romeo Guzman, Darlene Edrina, Rudy & Hedy Udarbe, Nora Takushi, Domingo Gumpal, Annie Natividad and Teresita Noble of Noble Travel. Many thanks to Host Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, Deacon Patrick Constantino and the entertainers: Angelina Abapo, Sharon Zalsos Banaag, Aunty Iola Balubar and her halau, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Filipino Folk Dance Troupe, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, Dance International Production, and La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino. Thanks to Sabado Studio Art Gallery & Boutique for their gift to the Consul on behalf of Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation. A special sense of gratitude to Philippine Airlines and Ms. Sol Solleza. And of course, Mahalo plenty to all the volunteers and to the over 350 folks in attendance.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 2, 2023 and the Pageant is recruiting contestants who must be a single Filipino woman (at least 25 percent Filipino ancestry) and between the ages of 18 and 27 by December 31, 2023. Contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 for more information.

Aileen Concepcion and Melanie Garde, on behalf of the Council recently delivered two pans of pancit to the striking workers of Maui Health.

The Council will play host to the annual convention of the United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i on Maui on July 21 through July 23 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Chairing the convention is Emi Cortez.

The Council will also host the Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Scholarship Pageant at the Maui Beach Hotel on July 22. Chairing the pageant is Michelle Santos.

Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i

Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i will be hosting the 21st PNAA Western Region Conference on April 20–23, 2023 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Themed “Lokahi (United): We Care,” the Conference will bring together twelve chapters of the Philippine Nurses Association of America’s Western Region and will showcase excellence in leadership, education, research and exemplary clinical practice. The Vice President of the Western Region Conference is Bob Gahol, telephone (808) 218-2393 or email: bgahol@hotmail.com.

There are many ways to participate and support (even if you are not a nurse or a member of PNAMHi) Full page ads in the souvenir program are still available at $150. Tickets for the Networking Night “Hawaiian Lū‘au” on April 21 2023 at Maui Beach Hotel (note the new site) are available at $65 (Aloha attire). Tickets for the Gala “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on April 22, 2023 at Maui Beach Hotel Moana Ballroom are available at $75 (Colorful semi-formal attire).

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, advertiser, or wish to attend either the lū‘au or gala dinner, please contact PNAMHi President Angelina Saiki at angelsaiki@aol.com or PNAMHi Executive Director Lucy Christine Porte at lucychristin@hotmail.com or President-elect Jeny Bissell at mauikini@icloud.com.

uHMC Kabatak Club

UHMC Kabatak Club was reorganized last fall with the following officers: President – Dustin Metzler, Jr.; Vice President – Karylle Cabbat; Secretary – Jenelyn Santos; Treasurer 1 – Camille Haluber; Treasurer 2 – Diether Dadiz; Public Relations Officer – Jansen Aceret and Event Coordinator – Johanne Guevarra. They are advised by Wayne Aguiran, Aris Banaag, Chris Yanuaria, Darlene Guerrero, Junnie June and Sharon Banaag.

UHMC Kabatak Club is a cultural club promoting pride amongst Filipino students. Anyone can join: non-Filipino students, high school students and people who are enthusiastic about the Filipino culture. Students are empowered to unite through socials, community service, and personal development. Since its reorganization, UHMC Kabatak Club engaged in community volunteer projects with Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce and Adopt a Highway.

UHMC Kabatak Club meets every other Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the UHMC Student Lounge. Join their next meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 as they share food, play games and learn more about the Filipino culture.