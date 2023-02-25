Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be provided, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Annual Barrio Fiesta

The 54th Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. If you are interested in being a food vendor or business vendor, contact Chairperson Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Binhi at Ani 2023 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament scheduled for Sunday, March 5, 2023 at The Dunes at Maui Lani is SOLD OUT! The Shotgun Start will begin at 7 a.m., with check in by 6:30 a.m. (breakfast bento will be provided). Purchase your mulligans ($5 each, maximum of four per player) and your Jack Pot entry ($20). Prizes for each golfer plus Team Prizes and door prizes, including a special drawing for airfare to the Philippines courtesy of Philippine Airlines. If you paid by February 15, you are also eligible for an early bird drawing sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei. Plus each par three will have a hole-in-one prize courtesy of Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors. And cash prizes for closest to the pin or on the green/off the green on certain par three holes. And yes, food on the course, including hot dogs at the 17th hole courtesy of the Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company. Fun, fellowship and golf to support Binhi at Ani’s Scholarship Program.

Bayanihan Feeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of January 31, a total of 12,762 meals were delivered. In January, the teams who prepared the food were Binhi at Ani Board of Directors, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i and UHMC Kabatak Club. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Consul General Emil T. Fernandez Reception

Binhi at Ani will host a Welcome Reception for Consul General Emil T. Fernandez on Sunday, March 5 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The FREE event will begin at 6 p.m., with the Dinner Program to begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. As space is limited, RSVP’s must be received by February 28. Contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or Alfredo G. Evangelista at (808) 242-8100 or email the RSVP form to AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship Program

The deadline for Binhi at Ani’s Scholarship Program is March 1. The Applicant must be a resident of the island of Maui, and scheduled to graduate in 2023 from a high school on Maui with a cumulative high school grade point average (through the 1st semester of 2022) of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. The independent scholarship judges’ decision will be based on the Applicant’s grade point average (30 percent); the Applicant’s activities, awards, honors, and employment (30 percent); a short essay (30 percent); and two letters of recommendation (10 percent). All decisions by the Scholarship Judges are final.

Based on preliminary estimates from the golf tournament and Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani expects to award at least twenty scholarship, with four at the $2,000 amount and sixteen at the $1,000 amount. If you have any questions or need an application, contact the Chairperson of the Scholarship committee, Michelle Balala Siores at (808) 268-8915 or email to michelle_balala@live.com. The application and supporting documentation must be postmarked or received by March 1.

Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club

The Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club is preparing for the March 12–19 exhibition of The Eucharistic Miracles of the World at Maria Lanakila Church’s St. Marianne Hall. Admission is free.

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs

The Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs is preparing for the Maui Stewardship Day on March 4, 2023 at St. Anthony Church. The half-day event begins with Mass at 8 a.m. presided by Bishop Larry Silva. Lunch is provided but registration is required.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 2, 2023 and the Pageant is recruiting contestants who must be a single Filipino woman (at least 25 percent Filipino ancestry) and between the ages of 18 and 27 by December 31, 2023. Contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 for more information.

Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i

Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i will be hosting the 21st PNAA Western Region Conference on April 20–23, 2023 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Themed “Lokahi (United): We Care,” the Conference will bring together twelve chapters of the Philippine Nurses Association of America’s Western Region and will showcase excellence in leadership, education, research and exemplary clinical practice. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, advertiser, exhibitor and/or vendor (the deadline is February 20, 2023), please contact PNAMHi President Angelina Saiki at angelsaiki@aol.com or PNAMHi Executive Director Lucy Christine Porte at lucychristin@hotmail.com.