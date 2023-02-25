Aloha February …

Valentine’s Day celebrations and many more.

Can you believe it? Christmas and the New Year have come and gone! Now comes the month of February. We are already in the second month of the Year and it seems we are in the fast lane with so much to do and even more to look forward to. I just love the month of February, don’t you? There are so many reasons making this month special.

Here are some of them:

• National Fun Food Days

• Groundhog’s Day … February 2nd

• President’s Day

• Black History Month

• American Heart Month

• Random Acts of Kindness Day

And, of course, February is mostly recognized for Valentine’s Day—flowers, candy, special treats —and depending on where you are, wintry and incredibly cold weather! Oddly enough, even though it’s just another month, there’s a lot of history behind this month of love and romance.

How will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year? For many, it is spending time with a loved one on a hike to your favorite spot on the island. For some, it is having a quiet dinner at your special restaurant, and of course, for many it is about giving flowers and chocolates. For me and my wife, our favorite thing to do on Valentine’s Day is to go for a long walk and just enjoy the beauty of God’s creation. We then end the day with a simple dinner at home, followed by watching our favorite TV show on the Food Channel!

As February is known as the love month, it is always a good reminder of what love is. The Holy Bible has an excellent description of love. In 1 Corinthians, Chapter 12:4-8 are these words: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no records of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. Always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. And 1 Corinthians 16:14 reminds us And do everything with love. Let us extend love to all and with one another according to God’s Holy Word and we will experience the joy and grace of being a part of God’s family.

Of note, February is the only month of the year to have only 28 days, with the 29th only occurring every four years, known as Leap Year. If you are lucky enough to have been born on a leap year, you are called a “leaper” or “leapling.” AND if you are lucky enough to be born during leap year, you can only celebrate your birthday every four years! February is also the only month that can go without a full moon.

Finally, did you know the name February comes from the Latin word februum which means purification and was named after a purification ritual, which for the Romans was like an early spring cleaning festival, what for many of us is called spring cleaning? Such are some long lasting effects of our ancient history.

Presidents’ Day is the only holiday in February, celebrated on the third Monday, giving employees another day off from work. Many plan in advance to enjoy a mini-vacation during the shortest month of the year.

Black History Month began in the USA in 1970, resulting from a proposal from students at Kent State University in February 1969. Not until 1976 was it given national status when then President Gerald Ford included it during the US Bicentennial year. In a related story published through Wikipedia, perhaps the words said on February 18, 2016, by a 106-year old Washington D.C. resident and school volunteer who visited the White House as part of Black History Month says it best. When asked by President Barack Obama why she was there, she said: A Black president. A Black wife. And I’m here to celebrate Black history. That’s what I’m here for.

We wish our readers many blessings and celebrations in February. Let’s make every celebration memorable and heartwarming!