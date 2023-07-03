Let’s Talk Pinoy!

Congratulations to all graduates. Way to go Class of 2023! Warmest congratulations to my nieces, Sharmaine Jolleen Bareng Butay, Valedictorian, Maui High School and Lyndsay Danielle Butay Hayen, Valedictorian, Gahr High School in California. You’ve worked hard to achieve your goals and amazed us with your accomplishments! You’re on your way to seek new dreams, so embrace life with passion and keep reaching for your star! I hope you feel great about what you’ve accomplished and I hope you’ll continue to be a person who does things that are worthwhile and important in life to make us proud. We are so proud of you. Love you ladies.

Let’s not forget that in June we also celebrate Father’s Day. We thank all the fathers for being able to celebrate last month’s Mother’s Day. This month, we thank all the mothers for being able to celebrate Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and the father figures to the lives of the children. Thank you for your unconditional love and support you give to the children.

Let’s also give a shout out to our June birthday celebrants: Deziree Brianna Butay, Chona Laureta, Vanessa Najorda, Ailyn Rafael, Happy, Happy birthday to you! (Tagalog) Maligayang bati sa iyong kaarawan! (Ilokano) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ibanag) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Kapampangan) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Ilonggo) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo.

Let’s take a look at what the story is this month, shall we?

Back at the police station, Katherine and Ray stand next to each other at the door inside of Ray’s new office.

She looks at him as he stares back with wide eyes.

Concerned, she asks. “Ano (What) is wrong Ray?”

Ray turns pale and lifts the manila folder. Katherine snatches the folder and opens it.

She begins to read: An officer was found dead in a sasakyan (car) not registered under his name. He suffered multiple shots to the head and neck area.

There were two suspects: an older gentleman and a young lady. They were caught with Officer Dela Cruz earlier on a monitoring camera at Honolulu Airport. One is thought to have migrated to Maui and the other is suspected to still be on O‘ahu. Currently the case is open and has been assigned to Police Sergeant Ray Walker on Maui and Honolulu Detective Armando Macadangdang.

“Ok. So I don’t get it. Ray, it’s just another case. You handled so many of these cases before. If you are worried that you won’t do great, stop that …”

Ray pulls out his personal cell phone from his drawer and shows Katherine a selfie of himself, Michael and his new girlfriend, Angel.

Katherine’s eyes widen and her jaw drops.

“Anni (What) is the plan Ray?” Katherine asks. “You could just tell the Chief that you can’t do this case since your nephew is involved.”

“Indi (No). Then he would assign the project to someone else and I would have no power whatsoever. Dili (no), I’m not going to do that,” Ray answers.

Ray searches his pockets and looks for his phone. Beginning to panic, he continues to look in the same places. Walking back and forth, he starts to look stressed and agitated. Suddenly Katherine ejects the device out of her bag. “You looking for this?” she grins. “Nanoyin (What)? Nasaan (Where) did you? When did you? How did you?” Ray stumbles on his words.

“You dodo, you dropped it while speed walking here. So I followed you to return it but actually I got more than I was looking for,” as she smirks and Ray begins to turn red.

He takes his phone. “Madamo gud nga salamat. (Thank you.) I know you always have my back,” he remarks as he dials Michael’s number. Ring Ring Ring. “Awan (No) answer, it goes to voicemail,” Ray says.

Ring … Ring … Ring … “Argg,” as he hangs up.

He dials again. Ring … ring … ring … No answer.

Ray dials another number … Ring … ring … Ring …

“Hello? Congratulations, bro. I heard you got promoted. How is it?” Ray’s brother Robert says on the phone.

“Agyamanak. (Thank you), bro. Saan (Where’s) Michael?” he asks anxiously.

“That’s it? Salamat (Thank you), bro? Sounds like your new position is not so exciting. It’s only been a week and you are already stressed out,” says his brother, teasing.

“Well, bro, you would be especially if your first case involves a family member,” he says seriously.

“Ano (what) are you talking about? Who in the family?

Ray pauses and he scratches his head. “Am I going to tell him? Or let him find it himself?” Ray asks himself.

Ray decides to tell his brother about his first assignment. He was assigned to do an investigation about an undocumented person from the Philippines who killed a cop.

“Bro, I think Michael is going out with a dangerous person. He might get in trouble,” Ray says to his brother.

“Who’s in trouble? Michael killed a cop?” Michael’s mom overhears Ray and his brother’s phone conversation.

“Hindi (No). You heard it wrong,” says the husband to his wife. “Stop eavesdropping on my phone calls,” says Robert, Michael’s dad to his wife.

“Who killed a cop then?” she asks her husband.

“Why don’t you call your son and tell him to come home,” he answers to his wife.

And then turns back to talk to his brother on the phone.

“Bro, we will try to contact him. Please look out for your nephew,” Robert says to his brother.

Then he hangs up the phone with a heavy arap (face).

Anyways that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen) and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is now part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.