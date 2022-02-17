Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. There are protocols to follow. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of January 31, a total of 5,592 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of February are Friends of Michael Victorino, Miss Maui USA and Binhi at Ani.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Sponsorships are available as follows: Platinum-$1400 (eight players); Gold-$750 (four players); Team – $600 (four players). To receive a copy of the registration form, please contact Arnel Alvarez, Chairperson of the Golf Committee, at (808) 357-0748 or via email Lenra1268@gmail.com. The deadline is February 28, 2022. Tee Sponsors ($100) and donations of cash/prizes are requested.

Scholarship Awards

The Application for the 2022 Scholarship is now available on-line and through the guidance counselor of each high school. For more information, contact Michelle Balala, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, at (808) 268-8915 or via email michelle.balala@live.com. Applications are due by March 1, 2022.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Rizal Day/Installation

State Senator Gilbert Keith-Agaran installed the 2022 Board of Directors of the Maui Filipino Community Council, with Pliny Arenas, Vice President of Operations of U.S. Renal Care as the Keynote Speaker.

The Outstanding Awardees are:

Zaldy Ugalino, president of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation, received the Outstanding Citizen Award.

Nicole Yuzon, a 2021 graduate of the University of Hawai‘i at Mnoa (B.S. summa cum laude Biology with a Minor in Music), received the Outstanding Youth Award.

Lawrence Pascua, the incoming Vice President of the Council, received the Outstanding Member Award.

Emerita Cortez, the outgoing President of the Council, received the Outstanding Leadership Award.

Shirley Evangelista, who co-founded (with Nancy Andres) the bilingual program and was involved with other community organizations such as the Council, the Miss Maui Filipina, Filipino Cultural Club, Girl Scouts, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and others, received the Distinguished Community Service Award.

2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant

The 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 4. If you are a single woman of Filipina ancestry between the ages of 18 to 27 and interested in entering the 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant, contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 or mmf.mfcc@gmail.com for more information. The deadline is March 27, 2022.