Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

A Bayanihan Christmas is set for Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Last year, the event raised over $7,000 for the In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarships, resulting in three $2,000 scholarships awarded. This year’s funds will be allocated between the Cabebe Scholarship and the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund. Sponsorships/Premier tables are available at $1,000 for a table of ten while individual seats are available at $50. Contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care. As of Oct. 31, a total of 20,002 meals were delivered. Teams serving during October included Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, Binhi at Ani Board of Directors, Hawai‘i Job Corps, Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i and UHMC Kabatak Club. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by contacting Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Rizal Day Celebration and Installation of Officers for the Maui Filipino Community Council is set for December 30, 2023 at Maui Beach Hotel’s Moana Ballroom. For more information, contact Marilyn Romero at (808) 280-2057.

University of Hawai‘i Maui College Kabatak Club

The Holly Jolly Pasko Social will be held on Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pilina Event Center. Enjoy a festive potluck, White Elephant Gift Exchange, Ugly Sweater Contest, and more! Register at https://l.instagram.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FhaNuUhFvsHLvHsgX9&e=AT1pqgJHwkOOGnHGxuS58er69HnD2uD7f5FMOhydvAC-KQTpUMYwQDZZvkgbM1XNlopgluRouoNpq7u1jT6Sn8QanYnWlGn3FUlDKe4PHTJulamvvPRv4w or email uhmauikabatak@gmail.com.