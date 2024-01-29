Kwento Kwentuhan

Discover the Vibrant World of the Maui Community Band

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Maui Community Band

Did you know Maui boasts a thriving community band that warmly extends an invitation for you to become a part of its musical tapestry? Brace yourself for an exciting opportunity!

Founded in 2003 by the late Lisa Owen, the Maui Community Band originated as a modest gathering of musicians eager to refine their music-reading skills. Fast forward to the present day and this dynamic ensemble has grown to encompass over forty members ranging in age from 8 to 78. Hailing from diverse backgrounds, these musicians exhibit varying levels of expertise and play an array of instruments. Since Lisa’s illness in 2017, Ted Manzano, Jr. has assumed the role of Principal Director and Conductor, steering the Maui Community Band with passion and dedication.

Manzano is a seasoned musician and conductor with an impressive background echoing a lifetime commitment to music. Manzano’s musical journey began on the shores of Maui. He attended Baldwin High School in Wailuku, graduating in 1965 and then ventured to Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where he further honed his musical skills, graduating in 1969. Learn more about Manzano’s noteworthy credentials and remarkable experience by reading his bio on the band’s website at MauiCommunityBand.com.

In a recent conversation with Manzano and Warren Orikasa, a dedicated member of MCB, I delved into the heart of the band. Our talk story revealed the band’s overarching mission: to stage captivating concerts at various venues, providing a platform for wind and percussion players to cultivate their music-reading skills and delve deeper into their instruments.

Manzano extends a casual, yet encouraging, invitation to anyone contemplating joining the Maui Community Band. “Come play, enjoy, and live longer,” he exclaims, capturing the essence of the band’s ethos.

In addition to Manzano serving as the conductor, the band is fortunate to have a lineup of passionate assistant conductors who play a pivotal role in guiding the ensemble to new heights.

Among these accomplished assistant conductors are Julius Galanto, a band teacher at ‘Īao School, and David Reid, who shares his expertise as a band teacher at Maui Waena Intermediate School. The band is also guided by Jalen Baraoidan, the esteemed band director at Lahainaluna High School, and Sharon Nakama, who holds the position of band director at Baldwin High School.

Adding to this illustrious lineup is Siuai Laufou, a retired band director and a member of ASCAP, nationally recognized as a composer and arranger. Laufou was commissioned to arrange music for this year’s Hawai‘i State Rose Bowl Marching Band, a testament to his exceptional talent and influence in the musical realm.

How to Join the Maui Community Band

Embarking on this musical journey is a straightforward process. Begin by attending one of their rehearsals. Immerse yourself in the experience, evaluate if it aligns with your expectations for a community band and don’t hesitate to pose questions. After observing the rehearsals, you’ll be better equipped to ask pertinent questions and gauge your compatibility with this vibrant and diverse musical community. The band meets at ‘Īao School Band Room on Thursdays, at 6:45 p.m.

Events and Performances

The Maui Community Band curates a concert lineup for every season, embracing the musical spirit of Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall. Stay connected with their vibrant performances and event updates by following @mauicommunityband on Instagram and Facebook. For the latest information on their concert schedule, these social media platforms serve as your go-to source. Currently on the lookout for potential venues to host their concerts, the band invites you to reach out with any suggestions or opportunities. Don’t miss the chance to be part of their melodic journey—engage with them today!

