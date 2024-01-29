Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit. If alcohol will be provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Save the date of March 10 for Binhi at Ani’s 2024 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Dunes. Contact Arnel Alvarez at (808) 357-0748 or Bill Ruidas at (808) 344-5251 or Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 294-5510.

The 55th Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. If you are interested in becoming a Miss Barrio Fiesta candidate, contact Chairperson Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861. Please also contact Cabanilla-Takushi for vendor and sponsorship opportunities.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudette Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Tulong for Lahaina® Fund. Binhi at Ani established the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund where a $750 grant would be awarded to those who lost their home, their business or an immediate family member. As of the September 30 deadline, over 700 applications were received. To date, $126,000 has been raised and 163 families have received $750 plus food boxes, hot food, water, gift cards and quilts during two distributions. The next distribution will be held in late January 2024. More donations are needed.

To donate, send your 100 percent tax deductible check payable to Binhi at Ani at 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 or donate via credit card through www.binhiatani.org. Or donate using the QR code.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council installed its 2024 officers during the annual Rizal Day Celebration on December 30: President Madelyne G. Pascua, Vice President Mark Paranada, Recording Secretary Michelle L. Santos, Corresponding Secretary Ernesta Caniaveral, Treasurer Judith Piano, Assistant Treasurer Aileen Concepcion, Auditor Melanie Garde, Immediate Past President Domingo “Jing” Gumpal and Directors Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, Emerita “Emi” Cortez, Christine Gumpal, Arthur Latayada, Lawrence Pascua, Marilyn M. Romero, and Cherry Respicio Urias. Benjamin Acob serves as the Council’s Legal Counsel.

The Council is seeking contestants for the 2024 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant which will be held on June 7, 2024. The qualifications are: between the ages 18 and 27; female; full or part Filipino ancestry; and single, never married. For more information, please call or text (808) 264-0871 or email mmf.mfcc@gmail.com.