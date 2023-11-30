Kwento Kwentuhan

Chef Joey’s Balai Pata

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

Chef Joey did it again! The beloved Filipino Chef on Maui, Chef Joey opened his third restaurant, this time in Kahului, called Balai Pata. (The other two restaurants are Joey’s Kitchen in Kā‘anapali and Joey’s Kitchen in Nāpili).

“Balai” means house and “Pata” means pork thigh. Therefore Balai Pata literally means “House of Pork Thigh” (think Crispy Pata). But the restaurant definitely goes deeper than that.

Balai Pata is more than just a restaurant serving delicous Filipino food. To quote Chef Joey, he said. “Food is more than just a source of nutrition. It’s the glue that binds us together to celebrate the Filipino culture and community.” When you come to Balai Pata, you will feel, learn and experience Filipino culture. And yes, a big part of the Filipino culture is delicious food.

Blessing and Soft Opening

On October 16, Chef Joey and his wife Juvy invited family and friends for the Blessing and Soft Opening of Balai Pata. I am so thankful to have been a part of the celebration. It was also a delight to sample the food.

My favorite that night was the okoy, tortang talong and halo-halo. We will talk more about the food later. Before we do that, I would like to mention the ambiance in the restaurant is comforting, heartwarming and a bit nostalgic. The mural painting on the wall with rice terraces, the big wooden spoon, knife and fork decoration, the walis tingting—all, will bring back warm memories of the Philippines.

Chef Joey’s involvement with the community is evident by how the Maui community is supporting him on the launch of Balai Pata. There were so many family and friends who showed up and showed support during the blessing.

Grand Opening, Menu and Location

Balai Pata is located at 425 Koloa St. #104 in the Kahului Triangle Square.

This new restaurant opened to the public on October 26. Currently, it is open for dinner on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (It is closed on Monday and Tuesday).

While there is no official website yet at this time, you may get up to date information on their Instagram Account so follow them at @balaipata on Instagram. In case you are wondering about what Filipino foods are available, go to @balaipata and you will find a post of their current menu.

Let’s talk about the menu

There are many Filipino favorite entrées such as the Nilaga, Kare Kare and the Crispy Pata. These comfort foods are sure to please the palate and the tummy. For “small bites” try the venison and shrimp lumpia, okoy, sisig and adobo.

The menu is divided into the following sections:

• Saramsam – Ensalada (Small Bites – Salad)

• Tinuno – Piniritong (Grilled – Fried)

• Sabaw – Guisado (Soups – Stews)

• Pancit – Ramen – Kanin (Noodles – Fried Rice)

For dessert, there’s halo halo and banana lumpia. As I mentioned earlier, the full current menu is available at their @balaipata Instagram page.

I think Filipinos will love all the food on the menu. Non-Filipinos might need help or suggestions from the servers because they may not be familiar with the choices. I think it is important for the servers to know how to explain the food to non-Filipinos so they can choose the food that is right for them. There are plenty of options for vegetarians.

Balai Pata is evolving. I’m excited for its growth and success.

The menu will continue to unfold. The hours of operation will expand. I must say I am truly happy and excited that we have a Joey Macadangdang restaurant that is in Central Maui (closer to where I live in Kīhei). It is also close to the airport so I anticipate many visitors trying this place as well.

Have you been to Balai Pata yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Go!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend … and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.