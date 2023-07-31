Maui’s Filipino Community Awards Scholarships

Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation and Maui Filipino Community Council honors local graduates.

Alfredo G. Evangelista, Assistant Editor

You can see it in their faces.

You can hear it in their voices.

And yes, their smiles are bright and wide.

Undoubtedly, local parents and guardians of the Scholarship Recipients of Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation and Maui Filipino Community Council are extremely proud of their scholars—and for one family—their twins!

Also, no doubt, the awarding organizations are equally proud to invest in the students’ future success.

Students who applied for the Binhi at Ani scholarship needed a minimum 3.5 grade point average (30 percent), a variety of activities, honors and employment (30 percent), a short essay on “What Promote the Bayanihan Spirit Means to Me” (30 percent) and letters of recommendation (10 percent).

The Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation required applicants have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (25 percent), a comprehensive resume (30 percent), letters of recommendation (15 percent), and an essay responding to four questions (30 percent): “a) Provide a short background about yourself and what factors got you involved in the Filipino community on Maui? b) What do you think will be the next main challenge or opportunity faced by the Filipino community on Maui? What kind of ideas or solutions do you recommend to address them? c) Filipino-Americans are getting more spotlight recognition in mainstream media, sports, government and in various industries! What are your thoughts about Filipino representation today and where do you fit in the big picture? and d) What is your favorite Filipino food? Describe and defend in detail why your choice is better than others.”

The Maui Filipino Community Council applicants needed a 3.0 grade point average, two letters of recommendations (one from a community member and the other from an educational professional) and an essay/personal statement on the importance of education in relationship to their future goals.

But there is a subtle expectation these scholars will someday, somehow, contribute to Maui’s community.

West Sider Joa Navarro understands the expectation: “I want to return to Lahaina and help bring opportunities to the youth through internships and other business-related ventures. I believe by coming back to help the community where I was raised will be my biggest show of the Bayanihan Spirit.”

Realistically, local scholarship awards will cover a fraction of tuition and fees—not to mention housing, books, travel (for those studying off island). But the parents and students understand every bit helps. Some will need to borrow to finance their education. According to USNews.com, the average tuition and fees for a private out-of-state college is $39,732 while the average tuition and fees for a public out-of-state college is $22,953 and a public in-state college’s tuition and fees average $10,425. The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa lists residents’ tuition and fees $12,186 with books, housing and other expenses estimated for a total price tag of $30,331.

This year’s scholars represent almost every high school on Maui; many are valedictorians with grade point averages of 4.00 and above. Their activities include student government, band, HOSA, the National Honor Society and more. Their volunteer activities range from beach clean ups to serving food for the elderly and homeless.

“As a child, I witnessed how my grandparents promoted the Bayanihan Spirit,” recalled Saber Patrick Borden. “My grandfather, who is a retired chef, used that passion for cooking and gave back to the Filipino community. For many years, he volunteered to cook for various associations participating in the Barrio Fiesta. I try to follow in his footsteps by volunteering at a local homeless shelter preparing and serving dinner. No other reward can match that feeling of gratitude for helping those in need. “

The spirit of volunteerism is encapsulated in the Bayanihan Spirit. “The Bayanihan Spirit means unification within a community, and to me that shows the importance of working together,” explained Blanche Abut from Lahainaluna. “I have realized giving back to the community is something so important in life and it should be regularly practiced. The Bayanihan Spirit is within those who give back to their community. They share the love they have with each other as well as helping each other grow to the best of their abilities and together they create a beautiful society. As a Filipino, the Bayanihan Spirit also lives within my family. As we strive to support each other through our dreams, no matter how hard life gets.”

Many of the scholars have humble beginnings with some probably the first in their family to go to college. All are following the American dream of working hard through education in climbing the ladder to success.

“The long-term goal to help Filipinos climb the socio-economic ladder is for my generation to strive for higher education so that there are more Filipino business owners, more Filipinos in legal careers, policy makers, community influencers, teachers; more mentors who can be role models and encourage young adults like myself that the sky is the limit,” observed Jacob Garcia from Kamehameha Schools.

For the scholars who are offspring of Sakadas, their future success is part of what drove the Sakadas to work hard in the plantations—the hope for a better life for their family. As the late Richard Caldito would say to the youth, “Work hard annako so your success will be our success.” Although it’s been over seventy years since the last Sakadas arrived in Hawai‘i in 1946, the words of Caldito and others continue to remind the students that their success is also a communal accomplishment.

“I learned about the stories of Filipino plantation immigrants in Hawai‘i. However, that’s only one part of our history,” explained Maui High’s Angelina Ancheta. “It’s essential to fully understand the rich history of the first Filipinos that immigrated to America. There is so much history about the hardships our past Filipino ancestors endured, such as moving to a new country, experiencing racial discrimination/assimilation and fighting for their civil rights to pursue the American dream.”

Baldwin graduate Janessa Baguio-Larena wants to use her education to further opportunities for Filipinos. “As a person of Filipino descent, I recognized not everyone is comfortable with my existence in America. That is why I chose a career as a social worker to lessen that gap between groups of people. My mother has given me opportunities to volunteer and integrate myself into the Maui community. Since she has given me time to connect with the people around me, I value community and connection.”

“I want younger kids to see their culture be normalized, and I want them to be proud of being Filipino,” claimed West Maui resident Frances Dangtayan. “This is one of my biggest motivations. I hope to one day be a role model for younger kids who grew up like me. I want to inspire them to be themselves and not be ashamed of their background no matter how different they are.”

“My version of the Bayanihan Spirit is forever growing,” noted Kamehameha Maui graduate Taylor Aloy. “I want to leave a legacy for those who come after me to always help those who need it and to be confident in doing so.”

“I will continue to use the Bayanihan Spirit to guide me throughout adulthood and become a role model of the Bayanihan Spirit for others,” former Fil-Am Voice columnist Jazmyne Faith Sagisi Viloria promised.

Although space limitations prohibit an extensive background for each Scholarship Recipient, the following brief synopsis gives us a glimpse that our future is indeed bright.

Jansen Chase Aceret is currently attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College pursuing a degree in nursing. Aceret received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Blanche Yvonne Abut, daughter of Diane Abut. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Psychology. Abut received a $1,000 Maui Island Cozy Dental/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacqueline Agorilla is a current student at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College pursuing a degree in nursing. Agorilla received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Taylor Leolani Aloy, daughter of Jesse and Lezlie Aloy. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Aloy received a $1,000 U.S. Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Katie Midori Anakalea, daughter of Thomas Leroy Anakalea Jr. and Denise Midori Silva. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Biology. Anakalea received a $1,000 Mikilua Farm Center/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Angelina Ancheta, daughter of Celso and Grace Ancheta. The Maui High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Design. Ancheta received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Jairo Baguio-Larena, son of Benedicto Larena, Jr. and Edeluisa Baguio-Larena. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Jairo Baguio-Larena received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Janessa Baguio-Larena, daughter of Benedicto Larena, Jr. and Edeluisa Baguio-Larena. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Social Work. Janessa Baguio-Larena received a $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kathleen Baniqued, daughter of Johnny and Monet Baniqued. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Accounting. Baniqued received a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jaiden Barbosa, son of Frank and Joselin Barbosa. The Maui High School graduate will attend Arizona State University, majoring in Civil Engineering. Barbosa received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Patrick Po‘omana‘o Borden, son of Francis and Lynette Borden. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Business Finance. Borden received a $1,000 Café O Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Jovan Gumtang Butac, son of Fernand and Marilyn Butac. The Maui High School graduate will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in General Engineering. Butac received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Cheyenne Cadiz, daughter of Oliver and Catherine Cadiz. The Maui High School graduate will attend Mount Saint Mary’s University of Los Angeles, majoring in Nursing. Cadiz received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Aliyah Casayuran, daughter of Alfonso and Jesse Casayuran. The Maui High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Kinesiology. Casayuran received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Marc Cartagena, son of Mark Anthony and Whriz Debrey Cartagena. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in English. Cartagena received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Troy Concepcion, son of Teody and Aileen Concepcion. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Concepcion received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Mico Corpuz, son of Cristobal and Gemma Corpuz. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Architecture. Corpuz received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Jordan Cortez, son of Joel and Danise Cortez. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Business. Cortez received a $1,000 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo & family/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Avery Dagupion, son of Jim and Heidi Dagupion. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend Lane Community College, majoring in Nursing. Dagupion received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Frances Agatha Ruiz Dangtayan, daughter of Bryian and Julie Ann Dangtayan. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Hospitality and Tourism. Dangtayan received a $1,000 Mikilua Farm Center/Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Taelor Ferrer, daughter of Carlos and Erin Ferrer. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Elementary Education. Ferrer received a $1,000 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jadelyn Fujii, daughter of Jimmy and Amparo Fujii. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Art Studio. Fujii received a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacob Ha‘aheo Ricalde Garcia, son of Daniel Garcia and Arleen Ricalde-Garcia. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Brown University, majoring in Environmental Science. Garcia received a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Karissa Ginoza, daughter of Kyle and Kim Ginoza. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Mechanical Engineering/Pre-Med. Ginoza received a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kiana Haugg, daughter of Gerald and Brenda Haugg. The Kihei Charter School graduate will attend Loyola Marymount University, majoring in Theater Arts. Haugg received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kailani Ibanez, daughter of Jessie and April Ibanez. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Liberal Arts. Ibanez received a $1,000 Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i/Binhi at Ani Scholarship, a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Shelby R. M. Kubo, daughter of Kevin and Traci Kubo. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of California Davis, majoring in Biological Sciences. Kubo received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Mia Merrill, daughter of Mark and Alexis Merrill. The graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy will attend Brigham Young University. Merrill received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Joa Navarro, son of Joel and Jaime Navarro. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Utah, majoring in Finance. Navarro received a $1,000 McDonald’s of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Mikaina Orbeta, daughter of Leonardo and Miriam Orbeta. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Orbeta received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Danica Mae Palacio, daughter of Danny and Myrna Palacio. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Comprehensive Medical Imaging. Palacio received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Jarred Peros, son of Greg and Lorelle Peros. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of California Davis, majoring in Computer Science and Engineering. Peros received a $1,000 Mikilua Farm Center/Binhi at Ani Scholarship, a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Charlie Salacup, daughter of Edgard and Lyn Salacup. The Maui High school graduate will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Nursing. Salacup received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Tamryn Taoka, daughter of Truman and Mandi Taoka. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Business. Taoka received a $1,000 In Memory of Stanley “Islao” Magbual/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Cedrick Jonathan Gonzales Villegas, son of Ricardo and Sydney Villegas. The Maui High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Villegas received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jazmyne Faith Sagisi Viloria, daughter of Rudolfo and Ruth Viloria. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Creative Media and Marketing. Viloria received a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship.

Madison Yu-Cua, daughter of Dennis and Ainee Yu-Cua. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of San Francisco, majoring in English. Yu-Cua received a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship, a $1,000 Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation Scholarship and a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

Joceyln Vasquez (not pictured), daughter of Jojo and Eliza Vasquez. The Maui Preparatory Academy graduate will attend the University of California, San Diego, majoring in Clinical Psychology. Vasquez received a $1,000 Maui Filipino Community Council Scholarship.

The Fil-Am Voice congratulates all the Scholarship Recipients and their families for making us proud.

Maui High School alum (Class of 1976) Alfredo G. Evangelista received scholarships from Kahului Filipino Community Association, Maui Filipino Community Council and the United Sons and Daughters of Ilocano Regions. He also received scholarships from Alexander & Baldwin, Carnation, Elmer F. Cravalho, Ripon College and the University of Southern California, while also being on the work-study program and obtaining a Guaranteed Student Loan through the H.C.&S. Federal Credit Union. While attending the UCLA School of Law, he received the Florence-Virginia Wilson and the Western State Scholarships.