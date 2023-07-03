Happy Hour on Maui

What comes to your mind when you hear the words Happy Hour? For me it means “discounted food and drinks” The food is usually pūpū style (hors d’oeuvre or canapé). Many Happy Hour foods are found on the appetizer list. In the Philippines, it is what we call pulutan. These pulutan are meant to compliment the drinks but many are still also filling. There are numerous restaurants on Maui offering Happy Hour. Let’s check out some of the popular ones here in our Kwento-Kwentuhan:

Monkeypod

Monkeypod is a popular choice for Happy Hour. They typically have a Happy Hour from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, featuring discounted craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and tasty appetizers. Monkeypod has two locations, one in Wailea and the other one in Kā‘anapali. This is the home for the famous Lilikoi Mai Tai. What makes this Mai Tai so special is the delicious lilikoi (passionfruit) and honey foam floating on top. It’s soft, it’s frothy, it melts in your mouth and it’s the gateway to drinking one of the best cocktails on Maui. The recipe includes Old Lahaina light and dark rum, lime juice, house made macadamia nut orgeat, orange curaçao and their famous house-made honey-lilikoi foam.

Visit 10 Wailea Gateway Place, Unit B-201 Kīhei, Hawai‘i 96753, (808) 891-2322, or at L/1, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina, HI 96761, (808) 878-6763

Three’s Bar and Grill

Three’s Bar and Grill offers a popular Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to close. You can enjoy discounted drinks, including draft beers, cocktails and well drinks, along with special prices on select appetizers. One of the famous drinks is the D’Lime in D’Coconut. It’s made from Three Olives Coconut Water vodka, fresh coconut, lime, mint, shaken hard to perfection and served on the rocks. It’s fantastic! Visit 1945 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, HI 96753, (808) 879-3133

Maui Brewing Company

Maui Brewing Company is a popular brewery and restaurant with locations in Kīhei and Lahaina. Maui Brewing Company is known to offer a Happy Hour with discounted prices on their craft beers, cocktails and food items. During Happy Hour, you may find special deals on select beers from their extensive lineup, including their popular Bikini Blonde Lager and Coconut Hiwa Porter. They may also feature discounted prices on their handcrafted cocktails made with local ingredients. In terms of food, Maui Brewing Company typically offers Happy Hour specials on appetizers and small plates. You might find items such as sliders, tacos, wings or other tasty bites that pair well with their beers. Visit 605 Līpoa Pkwy., Kīhei, HI 96753, (808) 213-3002

Macadangdang Maui

Macadangdang presents Hawaiian-Filipino Fusion Cuisine. In celebration of Maui’s melting pot of Asian and Polynesian flavors, Macadangdang brings you the best blend of traditional and modern dishes.

Enjoy sushi, sake and specialty cocktails in an indoor or outdoor setting. Happy Hour is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Some of the pūpū offered are Eima San Sushi Rolls, Smoke Soy Ahi Poke, Pinakuratcha Chicken Wings, Slider, Joey’s Kitchen Brussel Sprouts and Crispy Fingerling Potatoes. An extensive list of discounted drinks during happy hour can be found in their website. Visit 2580 Keka‘a Dr., Lahaina, HI 96761, (808) 868-0929

Milagros Food Company

Milagros is a popular Mexican restaurant in the charming town of Pā‘ia. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere, delicious Mexican cuisine and refreshing drinks. Milagros has the most extensive Tequila selection on Maui. Well known for their many signature Margaritas, Milagros has margaritas that suit all desires. Guests can choose from a Spicy Jalapeño Margarita, a sweet and refreshing Coco Rita or double it up with the El Jeffe Marg, which is a double shot of Herradura Reposado shaken with fresh lime and served on the rocks. Happy Hour is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit 3 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, HI 96779, (808) 579-8755

Kahului Ale House

Kahului Ale House or simply The Ale House to Maui locals, is a family-friendly, full-service Restaurant and Sports Bar located in Kahului. The Ale House is a good place to watch any sporting event. They have 45 large, 1080i TVs and can show 24 different events at any one time; they also feature a 132″ TV wall so, you’re sure not to miss any of the action. Happy hour at Kahului Ale House is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring discounted beer, wine, and appetizers. Visit 355 E. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732, (808) 877-0001.

Here’s a tip. There is actually a website and an app called Maui Happy Hour. Learn more about them at https://mauihappyhours.net. You can get more information there and Happy Hour updates, and their list is comprehensive!

I hope you enjoyed our Kwento-Kwentuhan on Maui’s Happy Hour. Cheers mga kababayan!

