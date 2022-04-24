Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. Including the cleaning fee, the Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 plus a $300 security deposit (prices subject to change). The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta

The 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta will return to a live event in May 2022. The two-day event will be held on Friday, May 27 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and on Saturday, May 28 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Vying for the title of Miss Barrio Fiesta are Angel Alba, Audryanah Latayada Starmer and Kyara Tumacder. The crowning will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.

Food vendors will be selling your favorite Filipino food: banana lumpia, cascaron, chicharron empanada, dinuguan, gulaman, halo-halo, ice candy, marinated bangus, pansit, pork adobo, pork and peas, pork bbq, pork lumpia, puto, suman, vegetable lumpia, PLUS your favorite local dishes: andagi, bbq beef teriyaki, chow fun, corn, sweet spicy chicken, AND a Farmer’s Market.

Philippine cultural entertainment will feature the Assumpta Choir (Saturday at 8 p.m.), Dance International Production (Friday at 7:30 p.m.), La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino (Saturday at 7:30 p.m.) and the Students of Aggie Cabebe (Saturday at 6:30 p.m.).

Your favorite contests will return: Any Kine Sisig Challenge (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.); The Barrio Fiesta Voice (Friday at 8:30 p.m.); Barrio Wear Contest (Saturday at 7 p.m.); Climb the Greased Pole Contest (Saturday at 1 p.m.); Da Pansit Eating Contest (Saturday at 3 p.m.); Do the Sungka (Saturday at 10:30 a.m.); Pabitin (Friday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3: p.m.); and Sabado Art Foundation Keiki Art Party (Saturday at 2 p.m.).

Special Events include The Santa Cruzan featuring the Miss Barrio Fiesta queens (Friday at 6:30 p.m.) the Veterans Memorial Service (Saturday at 12 noon), the introduction of the Miss Maui Filipina contestants (Saturday at 6 p.m.) and the Outstanding Housekeepers Awards (Saturday at 8:30 p.m.).

Plus FREE food boxes from Maui Food Bank for 65 years and older on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

And a lechon demonstration!

And more expected …

Wow! Double Wow!! Make that a Triple Wow!!!

#barriofiestamaui

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of March 31, a total of 6,777 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of May are Stanley & Rufina Magbual and family, Friends of Michael Victorino, and Miss Maui USA.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Enhance Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will begin in early July. Classes are limited.

The Seed and Harvest Dinner honoring the 2022 Scholarship Recipients will be held on July 2 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will begin on June 27 through July 27. Free classes in art, escrima, Philippine cultural dance, social dance and a few more.

Maui Filipino Catholic Clubs

Maui Filipino Catholic Clubs consisting of Christ the King Filipino Catholic Club, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, St. Anthony Filipino Catholic Club, St. Joseph Filipino Catholic Club and St. Theresa Filipino Catholic Club will celebrate 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Christ the King Church/Parish Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Register via Eventbrite at https://mcfcc-gifted-to-give.eventbrite.com.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 4 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The contestants are Jacqueline Agorilla, Lennel Alvarez, Rochelle Balala, Ahlyzxle Calleda, Kailee Delos Santos, Shay-Lea Ruiz and Glenzy Salcedo. They will be formally introduced during the 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Philippine Nurses Association Maui HI

The Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i (PNAMHI) will be installing the new elected officers on May 29, 2022, at the Rainbow Dining Room at the Maui Beach Hotel.

The elected officers will serve from 2022–2024.

President – Angelina Saiki

President elect – Jeny Bissell

Vice President – Monica Natividad

Secretary- Veronica Sagun

Assistant Secretary- Aileen Concepcion

Treasurer- Jeanelyn Onnagan

Assistant Treasurer – Mary Jane Asayo-Paet

Auditor – Lucy Porte

Board Members are:

Erwyn Bala

Rowena “Nikki” Baysa

Christine Gumpal

Rose Tumacder

Mary Jean Guira

The event is also an opportunity to honor frontline workers who work tirelessly in support of our healthcare facilities.