Be A Helper…

An Encouragement to Volunteer

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

The news around the world is overwhelming. News of war, inflation, recession, pandemic, political issues, shooting, natural disasters and so on. It can get discouraging sometimes, or most of the time.

What can we do? Many of us are simply too busy just trying to stay afloat or survive. Some are a little bit ahead but not much. Is there anything we can do during these troubling times?

“Look for the helpers.” That is what Mr. Roger’s mother told him during an overwhelming time. And there is something insightful about that.

Say what? Look for the helpers?

Yes. And better yet, be the helper.

There is something about giving that makes a situation better. It is about being a community, helping one another to get through tough times.

So today, mag-kwento-kwentuhan tayo about being a helper which equates to being a volunteer.

There are many volunteer opportunities here on Maui and I would like to highlight some of them. This is not a comprehensive list but something to get us started. Take a look and see if there is anything here that you want to be involved with. If not, explore, look around, and I am sure you will find something you can be involved with.

1.Bayanihan Feeding Program

The program coordinated by Binhi at Ani provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu residents in Central Maui. As of May 31, a total of 7,317 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by signing on Binhi at Ani’s website or by contacting Christina “Lucy” Porte, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at lucychristin@hotmail.com.

2.Mālama Hawai‘i Volunteerism Program with Lahaina Restoration Foundation (LRF)

Learn more about Maui’s rich history through hands-on processing (measure/describe/photograph/transcribe) of historic artifacts and documents from all eras of Lahaina’s past, including Kingdom of Hawai‘i, Missionary, Whaling and Sugar eras. Volunteer opportunities Tuesdays and Thursdays—Reserve a Space. To inquire about other times by appointment,

contact Kimberly@lahainarestoration.org or visit their website https://lahainarestoration.org/volunteer-malama/

3.Farms and Gardens Volunteering

There are many volunteer opportunities on Maui when it comes to farming and gardening and I will mention two of them here. Last weekend, I actually volunteered on a farm and it was fun and satisfying. It felt good I was helping with regards to food sustainability and at the same time it is a good exercise.

Grow Some Good, a non-profit organization teaching kids about the importance of gardening, is always on the lookout for new garden volunteers. There are always a variety of volunteer opportunities, like helping with watering and light maintenance in the mornings or joining a class and helping with students during the day. If you are interested in volunteering with Grow Some Good, contact them at Volunteer@GrowSomeGood.org for more information or visit their website at https://growsomegood.org/about-us/get-involved/.

The Maui Farm provides farm-based, family-centered programs that teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living. They offer services to single mothers and their children in a safe neighborhood setting, where individuals and families are nurtured to develop their full potential. Volunteers play a critical role in helping The Maui Farm’s programs and grounds grow and thrive! Each month they welcome community volunteers to join them at the farm for educational and fun volunteer experiences that support our mission. Space is limited; reservations required. If you are interested, please contact ihilani@themauifarm.org or visit https://www.themauifarm.org/volunteerworkdays.

4.Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank’s mission is to help the hungry in Maui County by collecting and distributing food through community partnerships. There are many volunteer opportunities such as helping in the warehouse, extra hands for projects and assistance in special events. As mentioned on their website, they rely on the generosity and Aloha Spirit of volunteers to help them fulfill their mission to help the hungry. Find out more at: https://mauifoodbank.org/volunteer-opportunities/

5.Maui Humane Society

As a volunteer at the Maui Humane Society, you will have the chance to meet other volunteers, MHS staff, like-minded people in your community and countless loving pets looking for their forever homes. You will have the opportunity to work hands-on with adoptable animals, participate in community events and fundraisers, assist Maui Humane Society staff and make a difference in the life of homeless pets. Sign up with a friend to maximize the fun! Make positive change and touch the lives of the animals and people of Maui today! For more information, go to https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/volunteer/.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.