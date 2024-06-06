Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit. If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of April 30, 2024, a total of 24,232 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of April 2024 include Binhi at Ani Board of Directors, Maui Filipino Community Council and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. Since July 2022 and through December 2023, there have been 508 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship

Thanks to its Scholarship Partners and those who participated in the Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament held in March, a total of twenty-six scholarships will be awarded at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 13, 2024 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Tulong for Lahaina® Fund. President Melen Agcolicol, Vice President Arnel Alvarez and Past President Nora Cabanilla-Takushi led a thirteen-member delegation of Binhi at Ani’s Board of Directors and support staff to O‘ahu to participate in the Filipino Community Center’s Filipino Fiesta. Binhi at Ani distributed information about the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund and the status of the Lahaina rebuilding efforts. The delegation also was allowed stage time to personally thank all of those who contributed to and supported the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund and reported that over $170,000 was raised and all qualified applicants who met the deadline received a $750 grant. The delegation, including 2023 Miss Barrio Fiesta Naoemi Skye Paa also met with new Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Chairperson Mufi Hannemann whose organization Fund for Pacific Century had previously provided $15,000 to complete the fundraising. Eddie Flores, Jr., Chairperson Emeritus of the Filipino Community Center, who initiated the Fiesta in 1993 after visiting Maui’s Barrio Fiesta, and a strong supporter of the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund, was also present to greet the delegation.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

Since 1995, the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce has honored and paid tribute to leaders of our community with outstanding achievement in the areas of public service, music & arts, medicine, law, education, community service and more. This year’s Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards and Scholarship Dinner will be held on June 12, 2024 at Maui Beach Hotel, beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.mauifilipinochamber.com or email mauifilipinocc@gmail.com.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Mrs. Maui Filipina Christle Piano Bautista was crowned on Sunday, April 28 at Maui Beach’s Rainbow Room. She will compete in the Mrs. Hawai‘i Filipina on Saturday, July 6 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu. Contact Madelyne Pascua at (808) 268-0686 for more information.