Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

On October 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation will be hosting a “Terno Ball 2022” fundraiser. Proceeds of the fundraiser will be used to apply a synthetic nipa roof to the Bahay Kubo located at ‘Īao Valley Kepaniwai Park. Tickets will be on sale for the fundraiser by October 1st 2022. The event will be held at Tante’s Island Cuisine in Kahului. For more information or if you would like to sponsor an advertisement in the souvenir book, email Bahaykubomaui@gmail.com

Binhi at Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. Including the cleaning fee, the Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 plus a $300 security deposit. If you want to serve alcohol, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bayanihan Feeding Program. On August 31, Nareit Hawai‘i presented a $30,000 grant to Binhi At Ani to support the expansion of its Bayanihan Feeding Program, the beneficiaries of which are seniors on fixed incomes who have free meals prepared and delivered to them at Hale Mahaolu in Central Maui. As of August 31, a total of 8,937 meals were delivered.

Gladys Quinto Marrone, executive director of Nareit Hawai‘i, said Binhi At Ani’s free meals service is the kind of community program Nareit Hawai‘i and REITs strive to support with its grant awards. “Caring for our seniors and keeping them healthy and secure in their golden years is a core value of our community’s way of life. We admire the spirit and commitment shown by Binhi At Ani to look out for the health and welfare of Maui’s seniors and are proud to support this wonderful free meals program that so many volunteers are giving their time to make possible.” Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi At Ani, said, “This grant is a godsend and comes at such an opportune time. We would have been strapped to continue our free meals program without Nareit Hawai‘i’s generous donation. This grant will pay for our food and supplies for the next two years and allow us to increase the number of seniors we can provide free meals to on Maui.” Participating in the grant award presentation to Binhi At Ani were Carol Reimann of Alexander & Baldwin, which donated the land where the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center is located; Grant Chun of Hale Mahaolu; Kai Pelayo of Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, which donated $20,000 over the past two years to upgrade Binhi At Ani’s kitchen; Richard Yust of Maui Food Bank where Binhi At Ani buys much of the food for the Bayanihan Feeding Program, and members of Binhi At Ani’s Board of Directors and Advisory Board. State and County lawmakers showing their support at the grant presentation were State Senator Gilbert Keith-Agaran, State Representative Troy Hashimoto, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino, and Maui County Councilmember Tasha Kama.

Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon or whenever the food boxes are all distributed. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Food Distribution]. Volunteers are also needed. Contact Jan Paa at (808) 357-2303 to volunteer.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes have begun. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered to sustain independent lives. Enhance®Fitness is a great way to stay independent or get stronger after illness or surgery. Helps improve energy, strength and balance as you age. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Fundraiser. Binhi at Ani will have a fundraiser on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. A pork adobo/pinakbet/pansit plate lunch will be available for $15. A roast pork/corn plate lunch will also be available for $15. A bag of five cascaron and 4 banana lumpia will be available for $10. For more information, contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981.

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs is preparing for the 2022 Misa de Gallo/Simbang Gabi services: Christ the King: December 16–24 at 5 a.m.; Maria Lanakila: December 16–24 at 5 a.m. and December 19 at 6 p.m. with Bishop Larry Silva; St. Anthony: December 15–23 at 6 p.m. and December 17 and 18 at 5 p.m.; St. Joseph: December 16–24 at 7 a.m.; with Bishop Larry Silva on December 19 at 7 a.m.; and St. Theresa: December 15–23 at 5 a.m. except for Sundays at 7 a.m.

The Diocesan Congress of Filipino Catholic Clubs 72nd Annual Convention will be held on Kaua‘i, November 4, 5 and 6 at Hilton Garden Inn in Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i. The theme is “The Eucharist: Source and Summit of Our Christian Life.” For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, president of the Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs, at (808) 276-8861.

Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club

Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club will be performing at the Plantation Days Festival on October 1, being held at The Sugar Museum, 3957 Hansen Road in Pu‘unënë from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Club will also be selling pansit, banana and vegetable lumpia and pork and peas.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Maui Filipino Community Council recently volunteered to prepare meals for the Bayanihan Feeding Program at Binhi at Ani.