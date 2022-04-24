Kwento Kwentuhan

Mothers’ Day—“Da Mix Plate Roles” In Various Stages of Our Lives

Thinking about the upcoming Mother’s Day made me reflect on the various stages of motherhood I went through. Some stages overlapped but each has its own challenges and joy. As you read these motherhood stages reflections, I encourage you to think of a mother you can encourage and express your love and appreciation this coming Mother’s Day.

Mom to Be and A New Mom

As I was going through my journals this morning, I saw the “journal gift” given to me during the Baby Shower of our first-born son. It is basically a compilation of tips, advice and encouragement from those who attended my baby shower. Being a first-time mom is so exciting but it can also be a time of doubt and second guessing. This book was a precious gift. I wish I could share every tip here with you but since I can’t, I picked this one thoughtful advice coupled with a poem. Janis my friend wrote: “Enjoy precious moment, and if things seem to pile up, remember:

Quiet down cobwebs,

Dust go to sleep

I’m rocking my baby,

And babies don’t keep”

Mom of Young Children and Working Mom

When my kids were younger, I wanted to stay at home and be with them in their formative years. Living on Maui, however, with a high cost of living, meant I needed to work full time outside of home. I so very much appreciate all the help from other moms along the way.

“The days are long and the years are short.” This is a famous quote by Gretchen Rubin that resonated with me. When times were tough during these formative years, I kept on reminding myself of this quote. By the grace of God, even though I was tired, I remember these good old days as filled with laughter, joy and happiness. I truly love being a mom.

Sandwich Generation – Having a Mom and Being a Mom

What is a Sandwich Generation? According to Merriam-Webster, it is a generation of people who are caring for their aging parents while supporting their own children. It’s a tradition sort of … it’s a family value … this taking care of your parents when they are older. I only truly experienced the “sandwich generation” stage when my parents stayed with us for six months while my children were in elementary school. At that time, my Mom’s memory was already deteriorating. Balancing my time between taking care of my Mom and my young children was not easy but it was all worth it.

Empty Nesters – Mother of Young Adults

The truth is we mothers never stop being a mom who deeply cares about our children’s well-being, no matter what age they are, or whether they are still living in our house or living on their own. It does not matter if they are near or far. Now that my kids are both young adults, however, the way we interact is quite different from when they were young. Yes, I miss having them at home but I am also proud of them being independent, on their own. I am still at this stage right now and savoring each day and the days we get to spend time together when they are home for a visit or vacation.

Dog Mom … and Cat Mom Too

Our dear family dog Sonny passed away this month. He crossed the rainbow bridge as others would say. There are many women nowadays who do not have kids but are moms to their dogs and cats. I wasn’t by nature a dog and cat lover but I grew into it, and I am thankful.

In the End …

Although there are various stages and seasons of motherhood, a mother’s heart and mind will always be with each one of our children for the rest of our lives. Happy Mother’s Day to all of you moms reading this column. May you be pampered on this special day dedicated for you—for us moms.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.