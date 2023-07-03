Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi at Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be provided, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

54th Annual Barrio Fiesta was a successful event with thousands attending the two-day affair.

Congratulations to the 2023 Miss Barrio Fiesta Naeomi Skye Garcia Paa and Princess Kiara Ysabel Sol Oasay Ganoy, who both raised needed funds for Binhi at Ani. Thank you also to all those who purchased food from Binhi at Ani’s food booth and the other food booths.

Mahalo to our major sponsors: Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, Maui Health, US Renal Care, and McDonalds of Kahului.

Many thanks to our Contest Sponsors: Asian Mart & Fast Food, Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, Friends of Justin Woodson, Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura, Johnstone Supply of Maui, K&R Auto Body and Painting, LLC, Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company, Grace Sales, Realtor, Tante’s Island Cuisine and Rusty & Hedy Udarbe.

We appreciate our Special Sponsors: Fil-Am Voice, KPMW Mix 105.5 and Pepsi.

The Eat da Pansit Contest, won by Christian Chou drew the most attention. Other Contest winners include Miguel Agcolicol (Cultural Villages-Pangasinan), Risel Caseres (Barrio Fiesta Voice), Jimmy Crowe (Barrio Wear-male), Rey Vergel de Dios (Travel-Saturday night) Florante Garcia (Travel-Friday night), Kayla Gomes-Hema (Sabado Art Foundation Keiki Art Party), Jennifer Guerpo (Do the Sungka), Tessie Layugan (Barrio Wear-female), Marc-Angelo Macaraeg (Climb the Greased Pole) and Rico San Agustine (AnyKine Sisig Challenge).

Congratulations also to all the Outstanding Housekeepers: Arlene Antonio (Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel), Michaella Arquero (Wailea Beach Resort-Marriott, Maui), Rowel Bautista (Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa), Maribel Bersamin (Grand Wailea Maui), Jennie Butihi (Maui Beach Hotel), Joefry Go (Maui Beach Hotel), Amalia Miranda (Aston Kā‘anapali Shores), Darren Moleta (Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel), Henry Paulino (Wailea Beach Resort-Marriott, Maui), Rey Rebunecia (Hilton Grand Vacations Club Maui Bay Villas), Greta Salvador (Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa), Joel Varias (Grand Wailea Maui) and Aileen Yadao (Hilton Grand Vacations Club Maui Bay Villas).

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of May 31, a total of 15,062 meals were delivered. Teams serving during May included Maui Filipino Community Council, Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i and UHMC Kabatak Club. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Seed and Harvest Dinner will be held on Saturday, July 15 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 5:30 pm. Sponsorships ($750) are available as well as individual seats ($40).

At the Seed and Harvest Dinner, the twenty-five 2023 Binhi at Ani Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced and presented their scholarships. The Scholarship Program is funded by the Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the Scholarship Partners: Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo & family, In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa, Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe, Café O Lei, In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal, In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito, Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, McDonalds of Kahului, In Memory of Stanley Magbual, Maui Island Cozy Dental, Mikilua Farm Center and U.S. Renal Care.

The 2023-2024 Binhi at Ani Board of Directors, which was elected at Binhi at Ani’s recent Annual Meeting, will be installed at the Seed & Harvest Dinner: President Melen Magbual, Vice President Arnel Alvarez, Recording Secretary Michelle Balala Siores, Corresponding Secretary Ramona Biglapour, Treasurer Edward Evangelista, Auditor Nora Cabanilla-Takushi and Directors Patti Curimao, Cora Molina, Lawrence Pascua, Madelyne Pascua, Greg “Jay” Peros, Christina “Lucy” Porte, Hayde Sim and Hedy Udarbe.

Agcolicol is the Owner of Copy Services and the Reservation Manager of Four Sisters Catering. Alvarez is a Guest Services representative at the Grand Wailea Maui where he has been employed for twenty-three years.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center begins on June 26. This year’s offerings are:

Mondays (6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24) – from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Philippine Cultural Dance. Taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Mondays (6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24) – from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – F.L.Y. FIRST

LOVE YOURSELF program, created by What Makes You Feel Beautiful, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Limited to females, ages 13 through 17. Taught by Miss Hawai‘i USA Savannah Gankiewicz.

Tuesdays (6/27, 7/11, 7/18, 7/25) – from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Art Classes for Youth. Taught by Philip Sabado.

Wednesdays (6/28, 7/5, 7/12, 7/19) – from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Zumba with Eva Marie. Taught by Eva Marie Arconado-Mirzai.

Pre-registration via email to binhiatani@gmail.com is highly recommended. Please provide your name, phone number, email, and age.

Summer at Binhi at Ani will end on Wednesday, July 26 with a Presentation at 6 p.m.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant

Miss Maui Filipina 2022 Lennel Alvarez went on her goodwill trip to the Philippines in May. She visited Baguio, Vigan and her parents’ hometowns of Laoag and Cagayan. In Laoag, she met Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and Laoag City Mayor Mayor Michael Marcos Keon. In Cagayan, she met Ballesteros Mayor Vincent Go Unite.

Alvarez also visited a number of elementary schools where she distributed school supplies.

Congratulations to Sandra Nicole Desierto—the 2023 Miss Maui Filipina. Desierto is 24 years old and the daughter of Estephen Desierto and Marites Idelfonso and graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines in 2015 and Polytechnic University of the Philippines with a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in Tourism Management. The members of her court are First Princess Johanne Paige Cruz Guevarra, Second Princess Shyla-Tehara Moore and Third Princess Kasey Cababat.

Desierto will now represent Maui is the Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Scholarship Pageant on July 22 at the Maui Beach Hotel.

The Maui Filipino Community Council will host the annual convention of the United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i on Maui from July 21 through July 23 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Chairing the convention is Emi Cortez.