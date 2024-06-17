Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit. If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of May 31, 2024, a total of 24,732 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of May 2024 include Miss Maui USA and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives.

Since July 2022 and through December 2023, there have been 508 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

55th Annual Barrio Fiesta®.

Maraming salamat po! to the thousands who participated in the 55th Annual Barrio Fiesta®. Congratulations to the 2024 Miss Barrio Fiesta® Gianna Magbual and Princess Trisha Basig. Many thanks to the 2023 Miss Barrio Fiesta Naeomi Skye Paa for a job well done.

The major sponsors were County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development; Bayer Hawai‘i; U.S. Renal Care; ILWU; Philippine Airlines; Allstate/Brent Wylam, Agent; Copy Services; McDonald’s-Kahului; Four Sisters Bakery; Four Sisters Catering; Maria Hall & Family; In Memory of Stanley Magbual; and Pukalani Superette.

Those who were selected by their respective hotels as the Outstanding Houskeeper were: Jonathan Acoba of Wailea Marriott, Jessie Alejo of Grand Wailea Resort, Florestina Corpuz of Grand Wailea Resort, Josephine Faulve of Maui Beach Hotel, Virginia Javalde of Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort, Jovie Martin of Maui Seaside Hotel, Thina Medeiros of Sheraton Resort & Spa, Hermand Navarro of Courtyard by Marriott Kahului, Zenaido Peredo of Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort, Vivan Tan of Courtyard by Marriott Kahului, Rosario Versola of Wailea Marriott and Andres Yadao of Maui Beach Hotel.

Congratulations to the following winners: Rafael Manlansing – Airfare to the Philippines sponsored by Philippine Airlines; Medel Panaligan – Las Vegas trip sponsored by Allstate/Brent Wylam, Agent; Pangasinan presented by Wena Gazmen – Cultural Villages ($500); Christopher Rimorin – AnyKine Sisig Challenge® sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine ($500); Aldrin Abugo – Barrio Fiesta Balut Challenge® sponsored by Balai Pata by Joey Macadangdang ($500); Nelly Gumboc – The Barrio Fiesta Voice® sponsored by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company ($500); Jesus Valledor – Barrio Wear Showdown!® sponsored by Rusty & Hedy Udarbe – Male Division ($250); Seraiyah Low – Barrio Wear Showdown!® sponsored by Rusty & Hedy Udarbe – Female Division ($250); Landon Poouahi – Climb the Greased Pole!® sponsored by In Memory of Nancy Andres and Aggie Cabebe ($500); Ester Juan – Do the Sungka!® sponsored by Johnstone Supply of Maui ($500); Christian Chow – Eat Da Pansit® sponsored by Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran ($500); Landon Pooauahi – Kabataan Art Party® featuring Phil Sabado sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura ($500). And all the youth who participated in the Pabitin at the Barrio Fiesta!® sponsored by Friends of Justin Woodson.

Many thanks to the Food and Business Vendors: Allstate/Brent Wylam, Agent; Bayer Hawai‘i; Binhi at Ani; Dance International Foundation; Grand Canyon University; Hawai‘i Army National Guard; Ilocos Surian Association of Maui; Kabayan Remit; The Legal Clinic; Magsingal Association of Maui; Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club; Maui Aids Foundation; Maui Filipino Community Council; Maui Revival Church; Mrs. Maui Filipina; Riman; Grace Sales, Realtor; and U.S. Renal Care.

Support was also provided by Media Sponsors The Fil-Am Voice and KPMW Mix 105.5 and Beverage Sponsor Pepsi.

Cultural Entertainment was provided by Students of Aggie Cabebe; Miss Barrio Fiesta 2023 and Miss Barrio Fiesta 2024 contestants; La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino; Naragsak; The Paoay Singers; and Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort.

Other program participants included: Eva Marie Arconado-Mirzai, Mario Arruiza, Vince Bagoyo, Jr., Major Aris Banaag, Sharon Zalsos Banaag, Emmanuel Baltazar, Gina Dela Cruz, Rodrigo Domingo, Christine Espina, Ethan Evangelista, Florante Garcia, Hawai‘i Army National Guard, Lahainaluna High School Filipino Club, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, Miss Barrio Fiestas and Little Miss Barrio Fiestas for the Santa Cruzan, Deacon Chris Ribucan, Bobby Sales, Marilou Siores, Elizabeth Thomas and Nestor Ugale.

The Seed and Harvest Dinner will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The twenty-six 2024 Scholarship Recipients will be introduced and the 2024-2025 Binhi at Ani Board of Directors will be installed.

Table sponsorships are available at $750 while individual seats are available at $50 for the prime rib/fish dinner. Advertisements are available at $200. Contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981 or via email at melencopy@gmail.com.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is currently ongoing with the following FREE classes for youth:

Mondays (6/10, 6/17, 6/24, 7/1) – from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Philippine Cultural Dance for Youth. Taught by Rodrigo Domingo.

Tuesdays (6/11, 6/18, 6/25, 7/2) – from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Art Classes for Youth. Taught by Philip Sabado.

Wednesdays (6/12, 6/19, 6/26) – from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Introduction to Tae Kwon Do for Youth. Taught by Rico San Agustin.

Call the Binhi at Ani office at (808) 877-7880 to inquire if students are still being accepted for any or all the classes.

The 2024 Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on Wednesday, July 3 with a Presentation at 6 p.m.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Gintong Pamana award is given to members of Maui’s Filipino community who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, professional excellence, and a steadfast commitment to serving the community. The 2024 honorees are:

Eileen Caldwell, Area Director of Human Resources, Marriott Hawai‘i & French Polynesia. Her distinguished career in human resources spans over 25 years, primarily within the hotel industry. She began her journey at Sheraton Maui and now serves as the Area Director of Human Resources for Marriott Hawai‘i and French Polynesia. Caldwell has spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance the well-being of hotel workers and their families, mentored diverse groups, and advocated for inclusivity. Her leadership was instrumental in Marriott’s response to the Lahaina wildfires in 2023. Caldwell also serves on the board of the Hawai‘i Workforce Development Council, contributing her extensive knowledge to workforce programs in Hawai‘i.

Yvette Kitagawa, Royal Lahaina Resort. With 27 years of experience at the Royal Lahaina Resort, Kitagawa has demonstrated exceptional leadership, especially during the Maui wildfires of 2023. Her efforts ensured the safety and well-being of her team and guests, providing a refuge for displaced individuals. Kitagawa’s ongoing support for the community, including her volunteer work with the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s scholarship program, showcases her unwavering commitment to helping those in need. Her leadership embodies the spirit of compassion and resilience.

Alvin “Kai” Pelayo, Community Affairs Manager, Bayer Crop Science. Pelayo is dedicated to ensuring Maui County’s agriculture remains healthy and sustainable. His leadership during the August 2023 wildfires highlighted his commitment to community service, as he provided critical support and resources during the crisis. Pelayo’s involvement with the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce and the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center underscores his dedication to uplifting the Filipino community. His efforts in promoting positive farming practices and environmental stewardship leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Christopher Yanuaria, Personal Support Counselor, University of Hawai‘i Maui College. Yanuaria provides essential mental health counseling services to students at UHMC. His role extends beyond individual counseling sessions, participating in crisis intervention and educational programs. During the Maui wildfires of 2023, Yanuaria played a crucial role in providing immediate and long-term mental health support. His leadership and dedication to men’s holistic well-being and efforts to combat human trafficking reflect his commitment to serving others. Yanuaria holds a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce has also announced its 2024 Scholars:

Bernadette Acaso graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Danilo and Nila Acaso. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Environmental Engineering.

Haylie Aggasid graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Donnabeth Pascua. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Dental Hygiene.

Carla Agrade graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Carlito Agrade. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Keith Baniqued graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Monet Baniqued. He will be attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in Comprehensive Medical Imaging.

Jhanessty Bautista graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Vanessa and Jhon Boy Bautista. She will be attending Washington State University to pursue a degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences.

Cheira Cappal graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Emerson and Cheryl Cappal. She will be attending Portland State University to pursue a degree in Business Management.

Judy Dela Cruz graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Marivic and Judy Dela Cruz. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Digital Cinema.

Rob Gonzales graduated from St. Anthony High School and is the son of Midea Gonzales. He will be attending the University of Notre Dame to pursue a degree in Physics in Medicine.

Jasmine Lagazo graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Russell and Marifel Lagazo. She will be attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Roxelle Magliba graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Rolex and Grace Magliba. She will be attending Seattle Central Community College to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Criselle Pacubas graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Mary Jane Pacubas. She will be attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Arjei Paet graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the son of Roger and Mary Jane Velasco Paet. He will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue a degree in Dental Hygiene.

Sienna Racoma graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Jojo and Lorly Mar Racoma. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue a degree in General Creative Media.

Edgar Ramones graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Edgar and Rodalyn Ramones. He will be attending St. Martin’s University to pursue a degree in Engineering.

Noah Santiago graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Gilbert and Mary Grace Santiago. He will be attending Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in Applied Business Information Systems.

Ethan Sim graduated from Kīhei Charter High School and is the son of John and Hayde Sim. He will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Accounting.

Elizabeth Thomas graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Jeffrey and Maria Thomas. She will be attending the Chaminade University of Honolulu to pursue a degree in Psychology.

Jaimie Tirona graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Jorge and Marga Tirona. She will be attending Long Island University to pursue a degree in Fine Arts/Design.

Jhenie Yuro graduated from HP Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Julius and Winnie Yuro. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue a degree in Pre-Nursing.

Zoe Zane graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Jeremy and Darryl Zane. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Psychology.

Tierra Bueno-Moniz is a current student at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Maui Filipino Community Council

In celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day, a Salu-Saluhan sa Bahay Kubo was held on June 8. With a Philippine history trivia game and lots of door prizes, the attendees were treated to lunch provided by Tante’s Island Cuisine.