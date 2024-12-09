Nelson Ernesto Badua Julian

Lucy Peros | Photos courtesy the Julian ‘Ohana

The legacy of grandparents is the wisdom they shared, the love they gave, and the memories left behind. Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories, and love. This month’s featured Sakada Offspring, Nelson Ernesto Badua Julian touches on these concepts about his Sakada grandparents, Seponias Valdez Badua and Abdulia Gedulia Badua.

Nelson Julian was born in March 1960 in the province of Ilocos Norte, Philippines. He attended Sacred Hearts Academy and Kamehameha III, both in Lahaina. He also attended Damien Memorial High School in Honolulu and the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Minor in Business.

Nelson is currently the General Manager for MacMarin Inc. dba The Spinnaker (1997 to Present) in Sausalito, California. His past employment includes Aldorina Inc. 1988–1996 (Managing Partner Owner) in Novato, California. From 1984–1988, Nelson worked for TS Restaurants as a bartender on Maui.

Nelson is married to Alison Julian, a business owner. They have two sons Jordan Nelson and Jaden Keoni. Jordan and his wife, Eleanor live in Great Falls, Montana. They have three children, Emma, Daisy, and Olivia. Jaden is currently a student in San Luis Obispo, California.

Nelson has three sisters: Emelyn Lutzker, Imelda Saglembeni, and Mary Ann Forney. Emelyn lives in Riverside, California. She retired from the University of California Riverside. She has one son. Imelda Saglembeni is a CPA, married to Anthony Saglembeni. They have three sons and live in Monument, Colorado. Mary Ann Forney is also a CPA and is married to Stewart Forney. They have two daughters and live in Orlinda, Tennessee.

Nelson received several awards: as President of the Hawaiian Club at the University of Portland, as a volunteer at the City of Sausalito and Chamber of Commerce, Sausalito Waterfront Foundation, and Stay in Place Program for Seniors (2020) (provided and delivered meals during the Pandemic).

Nelson enjoys traveling, golfing as well as swimming.

Nelson’s Sakada roots go back to 1946 when his grandfather Seponias Valdez Badua came to Hawai‘i with his good friend the late Bartolome Sablas. They came on board the S.S. Maunawili via Cabugao, Ilocos Sur. He came for the adventure and to find a better life for himself and his family even if it meant leaving his young wife and children behind. He was a strong man who did not get seasick.

Seponias was born on January 27, 1913, in the town of Sarrat, Province of Ilocos Norte. He went to Kaua‘i first and worked in Lihue for a short time, then moved to Honolulu before settling on Maui. He first worked at the Wailuku Sugar then moved to Pioneer Mill in Lahaina. He worked in the field doing odd jobs as a ditch man (irrigation) and then as a luna (supervisor). He retired from Pioneer Mill in 1978. He also worked part-time as a carpenter and helped his children build their homes.

Seponias lived in Waine‘e Village (Lahaina Pump) together with his friends, the late Arsenio Jacinto, Bartolome Sablas, Florencio Tabios, and Mr. Tabbal in a one-room single men house. He enjoyed attending some of the social events in the camp especially biagan (chicken fights). He is remembered as a talented carpenter helping his neighbors and friends fix their homes for love. He and his wife Abdulia Badua were blessed with five children: Germana (Ernesto) Julian, Avelino (Clarita) Badua, Jovita (Guilliermo) Tamayo, Tarcila (Loreto) Julian, and Virginia (Moses) Timbal.

One of the many memories Seponias shared with his grandchildren was riding his horse along the Lahaina Pali because there was no highway yet at that time. They even needed to stop over at Maalaea to rest before heading back to Lahaina from Central Maui.

Seponias lived a happy long life with a simple goal: to see all his children settled in their homes which he helped build, to see his grandchildren get a good education, and to see his family members loving and helping each other as they say in Ilokano, naurnos a familia (family unity). He reminded his grandchildren not to forget their roots, and where they came from. His last advice to his grandchildren on his deathbed was: Agsingsingpet kayo amin nga appok (be good always my grandchildren). Seponias Badua passed away on February 27, 2009.

Nelson pays tribute to his grandfather Seponias: My grandfather was an amazing hard-working individual who immigrated to Hawai‘i leaving his wife and children so he could provide a better life for his family. Through his focus and determination, he was able to have all his children move to Hawai‘i. With his own hands and expertise in carpentry and building homes, he built multiple homes for his children, including his own home below Lahainaluna. I remember helping him build his dream home in the hot Lahaina sun. I was very fortunate to have lived with him and my grandmother in the home that he built.

On a side note, it is sad to see that most of those homes he built were lost in the Lahaina Fire except for the house he lived in. His family came first and foremost. He was the patriarch of our family. He was a very passionate and determined individual who when he set his sights on a goal or project, usually succeeded. Nothing better to see than a big smile on his face when he was able to see my children for the first time. He did everything for the love of his family.

When I lived with him and my grandmother, I witnessed first-hand a man who worked day and night and weekends so that he could provide a better life for all of us. He inspired me to work hard, get an education, and provide for my family. He left us a lasting legacy that I follow and teach to my children and grandchildren to this day. A legacy of determination, focus, inspiration, passion, hard work, and lots of love.

Lucy Peros is a retired schoolteacher, having taught at St. Anthony Grade School and Waihe‘e Elementary School. Both of her late parents, Elpidio Cachero Cabalo (a 1946 Sakada) and Alejandra Cabudoy Cabalo of Hāli‘imaile, worked for Maui Land and Pine Company. Lucy now enjoys retirement and has time to join other seniors in the Enhance Fitness Program under the Department of Aging three times a week. She also attends the line dancing class and other activities at Kaunoa and joins other Waihe‘e School retirees when help is needed at the school. Lucy also devotes some of her time to activities at Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoys writing and reading in her spare time.