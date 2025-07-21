Filipino Chefs as Pioneering Entrepreneurs

Here on Maui, we are especially fortunate to be able to enjoy the innovative culinary creations of some talented Filipino chefs. There is general agreement Filipinos take pleasure in eating together, often hosting potluck parties where the guests are proud to share their favorite dishes, many from recipes passed down from prior generations. These family specialty recipes remain in the family, sworn to secrecy and guarded with utmost diligence.

As children, many of us learned to cook in a natural way, sitting at the kitchen counter with a knife and cutting board, chopping the green onions or mushrooms, as directed. In most kitchens, conversations are easy going, and shared experiences become the foundation for future pleasures in food preparation, taste exploration and team building. In numerous stories about how people became chefs, details usually include specific incidents in the kitchen while helping a grandparent, relative, parent, friend and even a sibling.

In presenting a few of our Maui Filipino chefs, perhaps we best begin with the only woman in this story, Chef Dana Pastula, who has a long history of successful restaurants, in partnership with her husband, Chef Michael. Now semi-retired, their chain of Café O’Lei restaurants are managed by their daughter, Claire and her husband. No doubt many of our readers are familiar with their restaurants in Kīhei, Nāpili and Waikapū. We recently learned their new restaurant behind First Hawaiian Bank near Kahului Harbor will be opening soon.

Chef Joey Macadangdang is recognized by both visitors and residents for decades of serving quality, interesting and appetizing meals in his restaurants in Lahaina, and now at his new eatery Balai Pata near the Kahului Airport. A glance at its extensive menu requires further study because the offerings are varied, with descriptive details provided making it difficult for many to decide what to order. Clearly, folks return more than once to try something different each time. Chef Joey was featured in the popular TV food channel Diners Drive Ins and Dives hosted by none other than Chef Guy Fieri.

Chef Tante Urban began his restaurant entrepreneurship in Kona on Hawai‘i island, where he and his wife, Tellie, are opening yet another dining venue. On Maui, he is an established and well-known chef with dining facilities in Kahului, Tante’s Island Cuisine and Mā‘alaea, Tante’s Fish Market Restaurant & Bar (now under new ownership). Recently he became the new owner of the restaurant at the Waiehu golf course, now known as Tante’s Café at Waiehu Golf Course. Chef Tante and Tellie are generous and willing to help with scores of fundraising events at their restaurants. Many have already and many more will continue to benefit from their support.

Chef Sheldon Simeon is internationally known for his ability to use ingredients in unique combinations. For his talent, he was honored with the James Beard Award and invited to New York City to receive his prize. Previously, at age 30, he placed 2nd in the national Top Chef competition with his entry using tamarind. Originally from Hilo, he received his culinary education and earned a college degree from University of Hawai‘i Maui College. With his wife, Janice, they have built a booming business at Tin Roof in Kahului, where the lines of regulars outside are seen on most sunny days. More recently, they became the new owners of Tiffany’s Maui, a Wailuku restaurant, also a popular choice for both locals and visitors who enjoy exploring a wide range of ethnic offerings.

Chef JR Oao is the newcomer on the block. From a recent press release, we learned Hachi by Oao is located in Kīhei, a Japanese restaurant, which celebrated its opening in April with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by some delicious sushi—the fist, rice and a five-year aged red rice vinegar all 100% imported from Japan. Oao says, “Over the years, I worked my way up, refining my skills at Sansei, Miso Phat and Isana. During the pandemic, I took a leap and started a food truck in Kīhei. The risk paid off and I generated enough capital to open my first restaurant. Today, I own three restaurants, all launched and expanded within a span of three years.” Oao is also the proprietor of Oao Sushi Bar and Grill in Wailea and Oao Sushi Go in Kahului. His chef career began when, as a dishwasher at Nobu on Lāna‘i, he met the head chef, Misao Masuda, who became his mentor and taught him the basics of sushi. Currently as business partners in Hachi, they serve amazing sushi in an omasake experience, to a grateful community. The restaurant’s name comes from Oao’s affinity for the number 8, which is hachi in Japanese.

The Fil-Am Voice heartily congratulates our featured chefs for bringing your talents for culinary innovation and creativity into our lives. We look forward to tasting what comes next from your experimental kitchens. Let us support our Maui-based Filipino chefs!