Let’s Talk Pinoy!

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii, and it brings back such fond memories for me! On May 1st, all the elementary school kids come together to perform a variety of rehearsed dances in front of family and friends. Each school showcases their unique May Day performances, featuring classes from kindergarten all the way to sixth grade. After that, there’s a wonderful royal court performance representing each island, and it all wraps up with the dance of the “King” and “Queen,” chosen by the students.

Things have changed a bit over the years, with dates now spread out to avoid conflicts but the heart of the event is still very much alive. I just love how we keep our culture and traditions alive! Do you remember any of your own May Day performances? Please share it with us online at www.facebook.com/FilAmVoiceMaui.

Happy, Happy birthday to you! Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Tagalog) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ilokano) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Ibanag) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Kapampangan) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo. (Ilonggo)

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

“Michael, why do you know the ngalan (name) of my Nanay (mother)?” she asks, confused.

Michael turns around and says to Angel, “Angel, we might be relatives.”

Angel is shocked. “Nani (What) do you mean we are relatives? How are we related?”

“Go back to sleep. Let’s talk in the umaga (morning),” Michael says quietly.

“I won’t be able to go to sleep. It will bother me. I have thousands of questions in my mind… so I need to know how do you know my Nanang (mother) and how exactly are we related?” Angel says.

“I should not be the one to tell you,” he says.“No, please tell me,” she pleads.

Michael looks at her in the mata (eyes) sadly and says, “Ask Uncle Ray.” He then closes the ridaw (door) to his room.

Angel is left shocked, not able to move where she was standing.

When she regains her senses, Angel dashes into the room that Michael told her to use, to check the social media account she had created. Her puso (heart) is pounding with anticipation. She eagerly logs onto her Facebook account to find her cousin Julia had finally accepted her friend request. Without wasting a moment, she quickly presses the call button, hoping to hear Julia’s familiar voice.

She is feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness.

Riiinggg … riiinnggg … riiingg …

As the ringing tone fills the air, tears begin to spill down her cheeks, each drop heavy with longing. She misses her family deeply, especially her tatay (dad), whose health was failing when she had left.

When Julia’s phone goes to voicemail without a response, a heavy wave of sadness washes over Angel, amplifying her feelings of isolation. The familiar sound of the voicemail greeting feels like a physical absence, and she cannot shake the sense she is alone at this moment, aching for connection.

Exhausted from both emotional turmoil and lack of sleep, Angel decides to return to her darkened bedroom, seeking solace beneath the covers. Her body is sore from the weight of her emotions, and her mata (eyes) sting and feels heavy from the tears she shed. As she nestles into her pillows, she realizes she needs every ounce of strength she can gather to confront the challenges laying ahead.

Bzzzz … bzzzz … bzzzz …

Angel wakes up to the unceasing buzzing of her phone, a sound piercing through her foggy thoughts. As she slowly opens her mata (eyes), she takes in her surroundings; the room is unfamiliar, bathed in soft morning light filtering through sheer curtains. Panic flickers in her mind until she remembers she is at Michael’s balay (house).

She suddenly recalls her phone and quickly scans the bedside for it. After a moment of frantic searching, her hand brushes against the cool surface of her device, resting against a stack of magazines. Grabbing it eagerly, she presses the answer button, her kasingkasing (heart) racing, but she soon realizes she miscalculated—she had already missed the call.

With a sigh of frustration, she glances at the screen to see it was her cousin Julia calling. Feeling a mix of concern and anticipation, she presses the call-back button and holds her breath, hoping Julia would pick up on the other end.

As she sits on the edge of the bed, anxiously waiting for her cousin to answer the call, she holds her breath, her puso (heart) racing as she wonders what Julia would tell her.

“ANGELINE RAMOS CORPUZ … aaayyyyyy! You are alive!” Julia says when she answers the phone call.

No words escape Angel’s lips as she sits quietly, tears streaming down her cheeks. She is just looking at Julia on FaceTime. The glow from her phone illuminates Angel’s sorrow, making it clear this moment is heavy with unspoken emotions and lingering questions.

“Daghang salamat (Thank you) God … Angel is okay! Your inahan (mother) and amahan (father) have been so worried sick about you!” Julia continues, her voice laced with both relief and concern.

As the weight of Julia’s words sink in, Angel’s resolve crumbles, and she cries harder, her korason (heart) aching at the thought of her parents’ distress. Memories of their anxious faces flashes in her mind, deepening her sense of guilt and longing to reassure them.

Anyways, that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino language. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen) and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

